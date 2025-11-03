Senator Rand Paul received additional information about the origin of COVID, which has led to him asking for extensive information from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Below I have reproduced the letter. Just got home from Salt Lake City and it is 2 am. I will comment more on it tomorrow.

I would suggest Senator Paul consider adding several more people to the list of those who may have had dealings with ODNI/CIA or the creation and/or coverup of the origin of COVID. Those people would include Prof. Jonna Mazet from UC Davis, a close colleague of Daszak who was central to the Global Virome Project of Dazak and Dennis Carroll; U. Iowa’s Prof. Stanley Perlman, another coronavirus scientist who holds his cards close to his chest; Vincent Munster’s wife, another scientist at the NIH lab in Montana; and UTMB Prof. Vineet Menachery, who was Baric’s top trainee during the period in question. He should also inquire about the Global Virome Project and the WHO’s BioLab Network.

And then there are people like Dr. Hilary Marston who Fauci cc’d on many emails about early covid. What were their roles?

Who was reporting back to the ODNI on the work being done at the Ukraine biolabs?

Regarding work done in other countries, I recall Daszak saying once he had contracts with scientists in 31 countries.

NSF and the Fogarty International Center AT NIH may have been giving out grants for related projects or worked with contracted scientists in other ways. Dr. Louis Auchincloss (father of a member of the House of Representatives) and Dr. Jeffrey Taubenberger, lieutenants of Fauci, were omitted though they may have been involved.

