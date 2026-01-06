Reached max subscribers Nov 2, beaten down till Dec 2, allowed to increase till Jan 2, beaten down since. The dates cannot be a coincidence.
I am able to move the curson to the peaks and troughs which reveal the dates, but could not get them in the screenshot. Past 3 months of subscribers:
Here is the past year for comparison
Followers have grown steadily
Substack is a lot sketchier than people realize. A lot of people think that Substack is on board with freedom of speech and opposition, but to the degree they are, it's only because so many "rebels" had few places to go. That meant easy $ for Substack. But look at these sorts of phenomena, the AWFUL search functions that often completely ignores the most accurate results if they would land in 5 the "wrong" writers, as well as the complete and utter lack of guides of readers. Speaking of which: you ever try to find a place on your dashboard to look through your own comments?
Yup: the people who run substack are scumbags.
how many annual subscriptions became due during that low period?