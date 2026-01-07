Ready for 2026? Another goody from cartoonist Anne GibbonsMeryl NassJan 07, 202666275ShareAnne Can't Stand It!Prepare For TakeoffAnne Can't Stand It! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…Read more4 hours ago · 23 likes · 6 comments · Anne Gibbons66275SharePrevious
There is no Left or Right, Democrat or Republican parties. It is one Head, two Parties. Open your eyes. The Cabal always used the tactic Divide and Conquer.
Biden - Trump : Good Cop, Bad Cop! They are both muppets. They have the same handlers working for the cabal.
It is a show display on our face to give us the illusion that we have a choice.
We have to stay vigilant. The handlers behind Trump will throw at us few candies to give us the illusion that he is on our side but he is not. Those at the service of the cabal (A section of the CIA) are very bright, intelligent people but evil. The PsyOP operation is still there.
They did everything to push the plebeians in the direction of Trump. All those insane stuffs that the Democrat Party did. So they created problem and now they bring the solution, Trump.
They Flooded the Zone with a lot of information, Executive Orders that were never wrote by Trump. He is just the salesman. While people are distract with all of this, they slide behind AI control. AI will replace human beings and control everything we do.
Trump is still saying that he is proud of the Covid Vaccines.
We have no power - only God has power. And the power for us to obey Him.