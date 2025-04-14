REAL ID--not needed if you have a passport or one of 15 official IDs after May 7
I'm not getting one
It is just one more way to be tracked. There are so many. However, I am going to save ten bucks on the cheaper driver’s license (you cannot do this in every state, but you can in Maine) and I will just travel with my passport.
Jim Hoft of GatewayPundit provided this list from TSA of other acceptable forms of ID that will let you board a domestic flight in the US after May 7.
State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
Permanent resident card
Border crossing card
An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).
HSPD-12 PIV card
Foreign government-issued passport
Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
Transportation worker identification credential
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
He was also kind enough to note that TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling within the United States. Contact the airline for questions regarding specific ID requirements for travelers under 18.
Thank you Dr. Nass. It seems that the woman at the Tag Agency when I went to register my vehicle and renew my driver's license led me to believe that the Passport was not sufficient. This could have been cleverly done by simply circumventing my direct question and answering that the "Real I.D. will be required" (not categorically indicating that the Passport would not be rejected).
Also, what about foreigners visiting the U.S.? Clearly they will not have a "Real I.D." And surely to fly out of the U.S. with no U.S. connections should be permissible without a Real I.D.
This is pure nudging bamboozlement that they are doing.
Thank you, Meryl. I have been putting out disinformation fires on REAL ID all day today thanks in part to this alarming article (https://amuseonx.substack.com/p/real-id-real-hysteria-democrats-are) using the false blue-red dichotomy to deceive conservatives into supporting the tyrannical REAL ID, including one of my very awake subscribers, shockingly:
• https://substack.com/@margaretannaalice/note/c-108538392
• https://x.com/MargaretAnnaAl1/status/1911559033544462377
• See my X feed for numerous posts, links, and assets related to REAL ID from today: https://x.com/MargaretAnnaAl1/
To his credit, he immediately read the article I published on REAL ID last fall (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/the-politics-of-disobedience-just) and replied, in part:
"Your email reminded me of my disregard for my principles. Thank you."
This was a major wake-up call to me that we need to raise awareness in the dissident community about the hazards of REAL ID, which I thought would be obvious but evidently are not given the partisan propagandizing being used to sway conservatives.