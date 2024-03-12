Charley (UK) on “Before It’s News” “Epidemics Proven Biological Warfare”
https://beforeitsnews.com/war-and-conflict/2024/03/charlie-ward-situation-update-mar-10-epidemics-proven-biological-warfare-with-dr-meryl-nass-must-video-2481663.html
Tommy (Portland, Maine) on Spreaker and on Rumble. “The takeover of US Sovereignty”
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/who-govt-takeover-dr-meryl-nass-tpc-1-433--59005404
https://rumble.com/v4ifcax-who-govt.-takeover-dr.-meryl-nass-tpc-1434.html
Recent interviews with Charlie Ward and with Tommy Carrigan
If you haven't, please listen to Dr Rima Laibow at https://youtu.be/P1fnmN9WOIY?si=Y9eCi6i-Cb4usGi2
It's the UN we really need to target. I appreciate all you do!
The Crazy Makers in our government kowtowing to the Who/UN and WEF...make many people with a mind still left intact... wonder, what is going on in the world... will it ever be anywhere near normal again? Last night, I started reading Blood Money by Peter Schweizer...and within minutes it helped me get a handle on what is going on in our government. It provides a valuable insight into the drug scene and biological warfare aided by those running the government.