Dean of the Bar Association Initiates Suspension Proceedings Against Van Kessel

Arno van Kessel will be held in custody for another ninety days because the Public Prosecution Service continues to label him as “a suspect in an investigation into a criminal network,” so far without presenting any evidence. This means that the Leeuwarden lawyer will certainly not be present at the public hearing on July 9 at the Leeuwarden District Court, where the first substantive session is scheduled in the internationally high-profile lawsuit against, among others, the State of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte [former Netherlands Prime Minister and currently the Secretary-General of NATO, who, due to his ability to remain in office until 2023 despite various political scandals, Rutte had been referred to as 'Teflon Mark' as "nothing ever seemed to stick to him".—Nass] and Bill Gates. His law partner, Peter Stassen, will face it alone but says he is “equipped to appear that day.”

At the beginning of June, this newspaper reported that there was finally some progress in the internationally notable lawsuit by Leeuwarden lawyer Arno van Kessel (https://deanderekrant.nl/nieuw-hoofdstuk-in-rechtszaak-tegen-bill-gates-en-mark-rutte/) and his Eindhoven colleague Peter Stassen. In 2023, the lawyer duo announced a civil action against, among others, Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and the State of the Netherlands. On behalf of clients, they seek to compel the court to issue a clear ruling on the question: Was the covid-19 mRNA injection a vaccine for the health of the population, or a bioweapon? Van Kessel stated: “It is one or the other, and there is nothing in between.”

At the beginning of June 2025, the North Netherlands District Court, Leeuwarden location, finally announced that the first substantive hearing of the case was scheduled for July 9. On the morning of Wednesday, June 11, there was a completely unexpected turn of events. Arno van Kessel was taken from his bed early in the morning with a massive show of force by a special intervention team. The lawyer, his daughter, and wife were even held at gunpoint for a moment. A day later, the police issued a statement via the website politie.nl linking Van Kessel to “a criminal network.” According to a press release prepared by the prosecution, eight people were arrested that morning who “adhere to anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence.” One of them was quickly released; the other seven were held for two weeks in “restrictions,” meaning the suspects were not allowed any contact with the outside world. Van Kessel — as became known last week — was held in a cell in Vught.

In the mainstream media, various stories appeared in recent weeks about a network of so-called sovereign citizens. These “anti-institutional” individuals were allegedly planning something around the NATO summit. Weapons and explosives were supposedly found, but any form of hard evidence or substantiation has been absent to this day. Nevertheless, the suggestion that Van Kessel was part of a highly dangerous criminal group has been widely circulated. Meanwhile, some of the accusations have already been partly retracted. Last week, the AD reported that the prosecution had been unable to substantiate any plan to disrupt the NATO summit. “We have investigated whether there was an imminent threat. This has not been shown to be the case.”

On Thursday, June 26, after a long silence, the prosecution released further news. One suspect has been released, but “six suspects in the investigation into a criminal network, most of whom adhere to anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence, will remain in custody for another 90 days,” the Public Prosecution Service announced. Van Kessel is one of the suspects being held for another 90 days. The prosecution says it needs more time for investigation and that “given the status of the investigation, it is not possible to comment substantively on questions about the progress, suspicions, and findings.”

Remarkably, the mainstream media continue to label him a sovereign citizen, even though it became clear in the first days after the arrest that Van Kessel is not a sovereign. As a lawyer, he is explicitly following the institutional path with his lawsuit. Van Kessel is also not known to be violent. Everywhere, he openly and without hesitation professes his faith in Jesus Christ, which leads him to reject violence. The media say nothing about this. They also ignore the account of Van Kessel’s partner (see inset).

Peter Stassen — who is temporarily handling the affairs of Van Kessel’s law practice — told De Andere Krant that he, too, has had no contact with his colleague since June 11. According to Stassen, placing a suspect under restrictions is one of the most severe measures available to the prosecution: “So they must have very strong evidence.” So far, he has seen none. The prosecution told this newspaper that “the prosecution realizes it is a very heavy instrument and should not be used lightly,” but refuses to comment further on the case.

The Eindhoven lawyer has meanwhile been informed via the Dean of the Netherlands Bar Association — the body responsible for supervising the legal profession — that suspension proceedings have been initiated against Van Kessel. [Taking his law license—Nass] One way or another, it is therefore certain that Van Kessel will not be present on July 9. Stassen was very clear that, despite the lack of preparation, he will “be equipped for the day.” On July 1, Stassen will also give a lecture in Groningen about the latest developments. “That will proceed as planned. In it, I will explain a lot, including the defense submitted by the State, in which they make very clear personal attacks on the experts we intend to call,” Stassen said. More information can be found at Rechtoprecht.online.

Many suspect that lawyer Van Kessel has come too close to the truth regarding the corona dossier. This case therefore evokes associations with the prosecution of the German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich. In the next edition of De Andere Krant, we will provide a more detailed analysis of the substance of the case.