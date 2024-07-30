https://mil.childrenshealthdefense.org/events/guardians-of-warriors-conference/

Join the CHD Military Chapter for the “Community of Courage” Conference in Orange, VA (Outside of Charlottesville) on August 31, 2024 at the Pavilion on Lakeland Farm.

The 2024 Guardians of Warriors Conference offers the opportunity for health freedom advocates of the military community to gain knowledge while joining forces with like-minded individuals from around the country. Panel discussions include the Declaration of Military Accountability; Legal precedent against experimental vaccine mandates; Medical treatment of vaccine injury; Gene therapy risks; Toxic exposures and compensation through Veterans Affairs; Advocacy and Legislation; and DoD Whistleblowers.

Charlottesville, VA has many opportunities to enjoy history and outdoor adventures, to include Thomas Jefferson’s mountain-top residence at Monticello, James Monroe’s home, Shenandoah National Park, and many vineyards. There are many hotel and lodging options in the area to accommodate all budgets. For those traveling by airplane, Charlottesville, VA also has an airport (CHO).

Panels

Declaration of Military Accountability: Brad Miller, Rob Green (Moderator: Brad Miller)

Legal: Dave Beckerman, Mary Holland, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Kacy Dixon (Moderator: Neil Mulvihill)

Medical Treatment of Vaccine Injury: Dr. Meryl Nass, Dr. Brooke Miller, Kristina Morros (Moderator: Laura Fowler)

Gene Therapy Risks: Robert Malone, Brooke Miller (Moderator: Crisanna Shackelford)

Toxic Exposures and VA Compensation: Crisanna Shackelford, Meryl Nass, and VA Whistleblower (Moderator: Crisanna Shackelford)

Advocacy: Sam Shoemate, James Erdman, Briana Cespedes, Karolina Stancik (Moderator: Pam Long)

DoD Whistleblowers: Nick Kupper, Sandra Miarecki, and a few others pending (Moderator: Carolyn Rocco)