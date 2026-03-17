Go here to register for in person or online participation:

https://www.heritage.org/government-regulation/event/feeding-america-safely-practical-path-forward-pesticides

Debate over pesticide use in American agriculture has intensified across the country. State-level liability reforms, recent executive action related to phosphorus and glyphosate supply chains, and growing concern among the American public have elevated this issue into a defining policy question.



This event will bring together voices from industries, including medical research, law, farming, and health advocacy, for an in-depth and nuanced conversation. They will examine the real tradeoffs at stake: food affordability, farmer viability, public health, supply chain resilience, national security, and scientific transparency. As the national dialogue becomes more polarized, Heritage seeks to convene a disciplined discussion grounded in facts, accountability, and practical paths forward.