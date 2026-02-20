Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet
Good!

This issue is an exponentially bigger issue than genetically engineered bovine growth hormone was (rBST) but rBST was a lightening rod that helped jump start the organic dairy sector back when rBST was approved. Maybe glyphosate will re-ignite the organic sector going forward. With all the publicity around this 1 product, one can only hope so.

Bob Knutson
This is an impossible issue. The problem is farmers don’t know how and don’t have the equipment anymore to farm like their grandparents did. We need to acknowledge the health damage ongoing, and incentivize better farming techniques. Monsanto put us in a trick box with the slow removal of options for farmers. Just getting non GMO seed now is difficult, and yields will definitely go down a lot with natural seed and non-chemical weeding. If the govt incentivized laser weeding techniques and equipment and incentivizes markets in non-gmo products, the market will take care of the rest. People don’t want to be sick and fat, only Pharma and big Ag wants that. However, only financial incentives will drive the solution.

