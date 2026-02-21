Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill to prevent spending any funds to implement Trump's E.O. on glyphosate. And it negates the Farm Bill liability shield, just for glyphosate.
This is HUUUGGE: if the President and Bayer are doing dirty deals to harm Americans and advantage Bayer, well, the members can play hardball back.
Will it pass? Probably not. But it sends an important signal that enough is enough. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. And I think we should ask our representatives to support this bill, even though they are afraid of President Trump. With a nonsensical war against Iran on the front burner, it is the best time for members to demonstrate a lack of confidence in the President. They should also demand to be the ones to decide on war.
https://massie.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=395805
