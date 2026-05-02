Report on the Supreme Court's oral arguments on pesticide label preemption Monday, in Monsanto V. Durnell
Carey Gillam, who has followed the Monsanto cases closely for 8 years and published The Monsanto Papers, explains what happened in the courtroom Monday. I am more hopeful that Bayer will be defeated.
https://www.thenewlede.org/2026/04/no-safe-bets-supreme-court-glyphosate-case/
The win over the Farm Bill pesticide provisions should have sent a good message to the Court, which is expected to rule this summer. However, I fear that other provisions that remained in the Farm Bill eviscerated EPA regulation of pesticides by allowing exemptions to be made by the EPA administrator, and shifting some EPA responsibilities to the USDA Secretary. There is no final bill language on the Congressional site yet, so I can’t confirm this yet.
MIs-direction and manipulation is a fine art form in the legal profession! OxyContin is a prime example.
Fingers, legs and arms all crossed... ;-[