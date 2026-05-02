https://www.thenewlede.org/2026/04/no-safe-bets-supreme-court-glyphosate-case/

The win over the Farm Bill pesticide provisions should have sent a good message to the Court, which is expected to rule this summer. However, I fear that other provisions that remained in the Farm Bill eviscerated EPA regulation of pesticides by allowing exemptions to be made by the EPA administrator, and shifting some EPA responsibilities to the USDA Secretary. There is no final bill language on the Congressional site yet, so I can’t confirm this yet.