Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

MIs-direction and manipulation is a fine art form in the legal profession! OxyContin is a prime example.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Fingers, legs and arms all crossed... ;-[

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