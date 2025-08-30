Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Marcus Egan
2h

I feel like I'm going to puke.

What in the hell happened to this country? I grew up thinking we had the safest and best food in the world and it seems to have changed in a blink of an eye. A neighbor was giving away some of their home grown veggies yesterday and I said no thanks just cuz I don't know what they used in their garden.

How could they have done this? How are they not in prison?

Nikki Florio
1h

"... Instead of dumping sewage far off shore..." what an idiotic statement.

Human sewage should be dealt with where it is produced. It can easily be treated, or heated to produce a "cleaner waste" to be used on rangelands, or better, processed into heat/energy via methane.

Dumping human/CAFO shit into the ocean -already loaded with plastics, nuclear radiation, garbage and other human - created crap, is simply sinful.

It's not just human waste going on to farmlands. In the western (and likely, now, other) states, frackwater is used in conventional ag.

The American sheeple are only now waking up to the multiple crimes occurring in food and eco systems.

Poisons in soils - pesticides (especially the class of neonicotinoids - FAR worse than DDT ever was!) /fungicides/herbicides (news focuses on Glyphosate (RoundUp/Rodeo/Glyphos) - genetically modified insects, bacteria, plants and animals are all things Earth is dealing with. It deals with these things through various adaptations of it's own, but humans are still killing It.

Most Americans are intellectually obese and still think "someone" should do something about stopping it but do not pay attention to what they are doing themselves, as consumers.

The agrochemical/pharmaceutical connections are extraordinary and go back well over a century. It is the parents, grandparents, and current great grand parents today, who grew up without thinking about food impacts - production, environmental impact, corporations, military, politics, etc - who have created the catastrophic food and ecosystems collapse we are seeing currently.

With the exception of a handful of true eco-warriors who have known for decades about the environmental benefits of true organic/natural food production - and benefits for those who consume it - the bulk of America simply needs to be told what to eat, when to eat it, and how much to consume. Following every fad without listening to their own bodies, and especially ignoring impacts on the ecosystems their foods come from.... from farms/ranches/forests/waterways/oceans... Much of the problem today, stems from listening to some ding-dong with a doctorate who's skips around topics every week, or sports/music/political figures whom they "admire".... has become the norm.

Unfortunately, it's not just the soils (genetically engineered plants/bacteria/toxin dumps/sewage-on-the-Earth issues) we must deal with today regarding food. The complete destruction of ozone from decades of nuclear detonations, aerosols from geoengineering -(chemical/metal/biologic agents) which also create artificial cloud layers over the oceans preventing creation of ozone, IoT frequencies/mmWaves (4G/4G LTE/5G) - Space Fence/Space Force fuels, etc, decimating the atmosphere we need to protect our precious soils/plants/animals from UVC radiation.

On a final note, none of this - including toxic waste used in ag - is a "HIDDEN CRISIS".. that title is simply click bait.

Don't be lazy, learn about your food. Stop geoengineering. Stop 5G. Stop supporting the elites.

Bon Appetite.

