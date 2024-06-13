Repost: Expert shows how to flip an election in Georgia courtroom
Who can get him before a Congressional committee with the networks recording him doing it?
Huddled around a voting machine in a federal courtroom, a small crowd watched as expert witness Alex Halderman demonstrated how someone could meddle with a Georgia election within seconds.
Halderman, a University of Michigan computer scientist, changed results of a hypothetical referendum on Sunday alcohol sales. He flipped the winner in a theoretical election between President George Washington and Benedict Arnold, the Revolutionary War general who defected to the British. He rigged the machine to print out as many ballots as he wanted.
All he needed was a pen to reach a button inside the touchscreen, a fake $10 voter card he had programmed, or a $100 USB device that he plugged into a cord connected to a printer, rewriting the touchscreen’s code…
Good to see the evidence presented in court but we have known that for years now. How about all those machines connected to the intranet? What ever happened to the servers that had all the evidence in Italy? Now let’s discuss mail in ballots. 2000 miles anyone?
Agreed!