https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-urged-to-address-unconstitutional-childhood-vaccination-requirements-in-4-states/

(LifeSiteNews) – A national coalition of religious and medical liberty organizations urged President Donald Trump to adopt a plan to restore First Amendment rights in four states — New York, California, Connecticut, and Maine — where unconstitutional vaccine mandates continue to deny children of religious families access to education and health care.

The coalition made the request after addressing a letter to members of President Trump’s newly established Religious Liberty Commission (RLC) that has a mandate from the White House to investigate emerging threats to religious liberty and recommend policies to safeguard fundamental religious rights of all Americans.

Among the signatories are Guiding the Impact (which led the effort), Children’s Health Defense, Teachers for Choice, the MAHA Institute, Physicians for Informed Consent, Autism Action Network, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the Global Wellness Forum, and dozens of others.

“Your focus on parental rights, conscience protections, and the First Amendment rights of students aligns directly with the plight of religious families in these four states,” the authors to the RLC noted. “President Trump’s proven commitment to defending religious liberty, as evidenced by his establishment of this Commission, underscores the urgency of restoring the freedom of these families to practice their faith without government interference.”

“We implore the Commission to act swiftly to protect the children and families suffering under these unconstitutional policies,” they wrote.

The coalition requests that an Executive Order be issued by President Trump on Independence Day, July 4, to withhold federal funds from educational institutions that deny religious exemptions to vaccination requirements….