From my friend Mary Holland:

I’m excited to announce that CHD will have a presence at “Rescue the Republic,” what promises to be a momentous gathering of thought leaders and entertainers representing all beliefs and all parts of the political spectrum. We will gather in peace, love and unity on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.

I will be joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CHD Founder and Chairman on Leave and keynote speaker, along with Russell Brand, Bret Weinstein, Matt Taibbi, Zuby, Lara Logan, Pierre Kory, M.D., Heather Heying, Ph.D., Corey DeAngelis, Ph.D., Skillet, Struggle Jennings, The Defiant, Five Times August, and many more. Talk about an amazing lineup!

You are invited to join us for this significant event. We made a lasting impact with “Defeat the Mandates” and we will do it again with “Rescue the Republic.” We need all of you to show up strong to preserve the democratic ideals we all hold dear. Check out the event details for important information on travel, accommodations, and the venue.

Additionally, I am thrilled to announce that CHD will be hosting an exclusive screening of “Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill”—the film they don’t want you to see. We’ll watch the movie together, in the beautiful open air on the big screen. This FREE event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET on the main stage, located between the Washington Monument and the WWII Memorial, east of 17th Street. The screening will take place outdoors, rain or shine, so bring your blankets, snacks and umbrellas. Join us for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

CHD is compelled to get involved because “Rescue the Republic” embodies so many of the values core to our mission, including: protecting children’s health, exposing regulatory capture and ultimately holding those responsible accountable for these abuses. “Rescue the Republic” will be a very important step in getting our critical message to a larger audience and ensuring that “Vaxxed III” is seen by the masses. I need your help to make this event a huge success.

You can support this important effort by attending the event, donating, and sharing this crucial message far and wide via social media. Be sure to follow “Rescue the Republic” on these platforms: