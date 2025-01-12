Below is a very brief, clearly stated and well footnoted 3 pages of the basic information needed to understand the impact of the DNA plasmids in the Pfizer vaccines. It can be shared with officials who make decisions about the use of the modified mRNA vaccines, and others who want a short but clear summary of this important subject.

https://www.mwgfd.org/2025/01/residual-dna-in-rna-based-genetic-vaccines-questions-answers/

Since February 2023, various international laboratories have detected residues of plasmid DNA in all tested COVID-19 “vaccine” batches from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna at concentrations well above the current limit. In the following brief document, Prof. Ulrike Kämmerer and Prof. Klaus Steger address important questions about genetic vaccines and the origin of residual DNA.

At the end of 2024, a team from MWGFD was able to detect large amounts of residual DNA in RNA-based genetic vaccines from BioNTech, including the SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence, which is absolutely unnecessary for production, but highly dangerous [https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/biontech-rna-based-covid-19-injections-contain-large-amounts-of-residual-dna-including-an-sv40-promoter-enhancer-sequence/].

In the following article, our two members Prof. Dr. Klaus Steger and Prof. Dr. Ulrike Kämmerer have summarized the current study situation on the detection of residual DNA in RNA-based genetic vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Shortly after this overview was completed, a peer-reviewed study carried out by students in a FDA laboratory was published [https://jhss.scholasticahq.com/article/127890-a-rapid-detection-method-of-replication-competent-plasmid-dna-from-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-for-quality-control], which, in addition to the high DNA concentrations measured, was also able to prove that the plasmid-DNA fragments contained were indeed replication-competent, which had previously always been denied by official authorities. It therefore remains to be seen whether and how the FDA and the EMA will react to these new explosive results.