Resolution for COVID JUSTICE. Please read and sign. Rolled out today.
This is IMPORTANT
CovidJustice.org - promotes a proposed Senate Resolution written by Jeffrey Tucker and supported by 5 major Health Freedom organizations:
Read it and sign on here. Please consider getting your friends and your organizations to sign on too. If we get a huge number of signatures, it will be imperative for the Senate to take this on.
Here are some of the X posts about this today:
Signed. But I did grimace at "Declares that the following actions, however well-intentioned at the time, represented grave mistakes..."
I hope we all realize that there's not one word in it that takes a step to genuine justice in the sense of law? It's a nice policy appeal for going forward, I signed, am grateful, but America and the world deserve genuine justice according to law. This is highly likely to be used to dodge actual justice. This will only slow SOME abuses of the medical profiteering complex, a small dent in it. Is there more coming? More of what we deserve? Let's see that there is!
The DC apparatchik needs to affirmatively ratify the Nuremberg code as law with prosecution power for starters. The system requires serious reform, including establishing a powerful mechanism of independent objective critique of the predatory architecture with teeth - a system of highly ethical zoo keepers to keep the rats in their cage!
As for Justice as American law gifted to us, we then stand up a giant octopus of investigations and prosecutions commensurate with the evil machine of that giant octopus that violated and harmed the world. Harms need to be triaged, accounted, acknowledged in detail, then recompensed, also in detail!
Lawful justice prescribes, warrants, and demands that all higher levels implementing the injustices deserve sentencing, damages, incarceration, and executions.
Failure to execute perpetuates!