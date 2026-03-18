Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
2h

RIght!

I am increasingly worried that our President Trump and Christian fundamental Secretary of Defense actually wants to encourage an "end of days" situation. What a clever way to distract from Epstein and then think that an end of days will (somehow) lead to the wishful Jesus' return. HOWEVER, if Jesus does return, he is goinna be very pissed that Trump hasn't learned ANY of his primary messages.

Yeah, we are living in interesting times.

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bilboda's avatar
bilboda
2h

baloney, you present a clearly political group of fantasy statements as someone speaking clearly. You keep piling up anti-Trump politicos because you want to purport he is evil and Israel is running us into the ground. I have grown tired of Iran bitch slapping us at every confrontation until we just ship them billions in cash like good ho's. You apparently enjoy it. To each their own.

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