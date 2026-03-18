Retired Col, former COS of the Secretary of State (Colin Powell) Lawrence Wilkerson shocks with his clear analysis of the Iran war.
Lawrence Wilkerson speaks very plainly with Glenn Diesen. The following starts at 11:35. I have captured quotes and his ideas.
“All that said we are bombing the bejesusu out of civilians. we have learned from Bibi Netanyahu. What he’s doing in Lebanon, we are doing to a large extent in Iran. Not just hospitals and little grls in school. But civilians from one end to another of our bombing campaign…it’s making them angry. It’s making them resolute… They still are going to fight us to the bitter death, I think.
“Someone is really giving Trump bad advice.
“… This is at best a year long conflict with no resolution after that year…This is a real briar patch that Trump has willingly thrown himself into.”
“… Fraught with the possibility of Israel using several nuclear weapons…In a country that big, as big as western Europe,”
the nuclear weapons would not necessarily do that much. He thinks Israel has between 200 and 300 nukes. He then refers to a statement by Golda Meir that she would be willing to use nuclear weapons. I guess if you have the weapons you would be willing to use them.
Wilkerson thinks Bibi would use them without even telling or asking Trump ahead of time.
“Politically Trump will be removed from office. I make that promise to the American people. Politically Trump will be dead. He will be impeached, he will be out on his ear…”
He suggests the Selective Service system would take a very long time to get going and cost $600 million, and half the young men would duck out of the country by the time it was stood up.
At 34:43: Referring to the Trump family: “They’d do anything to hang onto power. They’d do anything to continue the grift.” Jared Kushner is leading the way. Wilkerson suggests there is a report suggesting the Trump family potentially has gotten $200 Billion through their various projects.
RIght!
I am increasingly worried that our President Trump and Christian fundamental Secretary of Defense actually wants to encourage an "end of days" situation. What a clever way to distract from Epstein and then think that an end of days will (somehow) lead to the wishful Jesus' return. HOWEVER, if Jesus does return, he is goinna be very pissed that Trump hasn't learned ANY of his primary messages.
Yeah, we are living in interesting times.
baloney, you present a clearly political group of fantasy statements as someone speaking clearly. You keep piling up anti-Trump politicos because you want to purport he is evil and Israel is running us into the ground. I have grown tired of Iran bitch slapping us at every confrontation until we just ship them billions in cash like good ho's. You apparently enjoy it. To each their own.