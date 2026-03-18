Lawrence Wilkerson speaks very plainly with Glenn Diesen. The following starts at 11:35. I have captured quotes and his ideas.

“All that said we are bombing the bejesusu out of civilians. we have learned from Bibi Netanyahu. What he’s doing in Lebanon, we are doing to a large extent in Iran. Not just hospitals and little grls in school. But civilians from one end to another of our bombing campaign…it’s making them angry. It’s making them resolute… They still are going to fight us to the bitter death, I think. “Someone is really giving Trump bad advice. “… This is at best a year long conflict with no resolution after that year…This is a real briar patch that Trump has willingly thrown himself into.” “… Fraught with the possibility of Israel using several nuclear weapons…In a country that big, as big as western Europe,”

the nuclear weapons would not necessarily do that much. He thinks Israel has between 200 and 300 nukes. He then refers to a statement by Golda Meir that she would be willing to use nuclear weapons. I guess if you have the weapons you would be willing to use them.

Wilkerson thinks Bibi would use them without even telling or asking Trump ahead of time.

“Politically Trump will be removed from office. I make that promise to the American people. Politically Trump will be dead. He will be impeached, he will be out on his ear…”

He suggests the Selective Service system would take a very long time to get going and cost $600 million, and half the young men would duck out of the country by the time it was stood up.

At 34:43: Referring to the Trump family: “They’d do anything to hang onto power. They’d do anything to continue the grift.” Jared Kushner is leading the way. Wilkerson suggests there is a report suggesting the Trump family potentially has gotten $200 Billion through their various projects.