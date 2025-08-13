https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/maha-activists-urge-trump-oppose-limits-pesticide-regulation-2025-08-12/

Letter warns Trump of possible fallout in midterm elections

MAHA movement warns of health risks from pesticides

Bayer seeks liability shields amid Roundup litigation

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump should block the U.S. House from limiting the regulation of pesticides and "forever chemicals" in its environmental appropriations bill or risk losing Republican support, more than 200 activists aligned with the "Make America Healthy Again" movement said in a letter to Trump. The letter, which also opposes liability shields for pesticide companies, is the latest sign of tension between MAHA backers, who elevated Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and warn of health risks from pesticides, and the Trump administration, which has worked to appease farm interests concerned about a crackdown on agrochemicals…

P.S. The Senate Appropriations bill did not include the pesticide liability waiver. So while it is still in play, at least there is not a universal effort to pass it. Keep making calls to your members (especially those who claimed Section 453 was not about a liability shield) and tell them they are misinformed—it is—and the people want it gone. And they don’t like being lied to by elected officials.