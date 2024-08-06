RFK, Jr. responds to the CIA's "Mighty Wurlitzer" aka Mainstream Media attacks
CIA #2 Frank Wisner, who coined the phrase to indicate the CIA's control of media and thus public opinion, tried to live with his litany of crimes. He couldn't. He committed suicide at age 56.
FYI, if you want to know more about how the CIA has long controlled our news and our thoughts, check out The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America
RFK Jr. appears to be the most rationale of our current senior politicians. I say appears because like most thoughtful Americans today we've become skeptical. I do support his dedication to preserving our planet, country, and health. God bless him whether or not he prevails in November.
I love your courage and your willingness to speak truth TO POWER. I will pray for your continued courage. I believe the 2020 election was stolen. If by the sheer grace of God, Trump is elected, I pray that you are included in the administration. But, how can the corrupt CIA, FBI, FDA, NIH, NIAID, and the rest of the deep state be ousted for their burgeoning corruption and crimes❓❓❓❓❓