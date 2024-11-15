Share this postRFK, Jr. says he will go after the Medical Boards to investigate collusion that caused them to delicense doctors like me for correctly treating COVID and telling the truthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRFK, Jr. says he will go after the Medical Boards to investigate collusion that caused them to delicense doctors like me for correctly treating COVID and telling the truthGo to the link for the videoMeryl NassNov 15, 2024274Share this postRFK, Jr. says he will go after the Medical Boards to investigate collusion that caused them to delicense doctors like me for correctly treating COVID and telling the truthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10323Sharehttps://x.com/NassMeryl/status/1857265580518371505274Share this postRFK, Jr. says he will go after the Medical Boards to investigate collusion that caused them to delicense doctors like me for correctly treating COVID and telling the truthmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10323SharePrevious
Pray not just for RFK's success but his safety as well.
Too many brilliant caring and wonderful doctors and medical professionals were harmed during the medical witch hunt during the Plandemic!