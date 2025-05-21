RFK's public announcement about the WHO and global health in future, yesterday.
And CHD's article about both. "Must watch" what Kennedy said about the US and the WHO. 6 minutes
Kennedy’s speech:
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6373083314112
Michael Nevradakis’ article in the Defender:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-addresses-who-via-video-member-states-pass-global-pandemic-agreement/
A very encouraging speech by RFK. Thank you for sending it!
This announcement imo informs every country that the WHO is a criminal organization doing the bidding of corporations, especially the pharmaceutical companies. The health and welfare of individuals is not considered. It also tells me that any country that doesn't join the USA and leave the WHO do so at their own risk and detriment to their citizens. But take a look at what the FDA is still recommending. Pregnancy is listed as a medical condition and therefore is recommended for the injection. Unbelievable!