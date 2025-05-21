Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stella Bryan's avatar
Stella Bryan
6h

A very encouraging speech by RFK. Thank you for sending it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
6h

This announcement imo informs every country that the WHO is a criminal organization doing the bidding of corporations, especially the pharmaceutical companies. The health and welfare of individuals is not considered. It also tells me that any country that doesn't join the USA and leave the WHO do so at their own risk and detriment to their citizens. But take a look at what the FDA is still recommending. Pregnancy is listed as a medical condition and therefore is recommended for the injection. Unbelievable!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Meryl Nass and others
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture