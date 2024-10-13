Richard C Cook astutely discusses recent US economic history while contextualizing it to Lord of the Rings
This gentleman writes faster than I can read or comment. He has just put out another book, and several interesting posts.
First, this one should be fun reading for most of us. And it’s erudite. Mr. Cook has been thinking about the monetary system for a long time, I discovered.
Then you might go to Mr. Cook’s writings at Global Research, of which there are dozens and dozens of articles. (How did I miss them for so long?) I too wrote for Global Research.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/richard-c-cook
His musing about the US already being engaged in World War III is quite interesting. This writing grew from an article to an ebook he just completed, that Global Research issued a couple of weeks ago:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-war-iii-is-on-but-the-empire-has-already-lost-an-american-civil-war-looms-spiritual-transformation-is-the-only-way-to-prevent-extinction/5868285
Mr. Cook gave a talk on food sovereignty at our “Attack on Food” symposium last month. Scroll down about 2/3 of the page to find his talk:
https://doortofreedom.org/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-symposium-2024/
And here is a review of his 2023 book, wihch I bought and recommend, titled “Our Country Then and Now”
https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/02/our-country-then-and-now-review-by-michael-korn/
But be warned: this man is a prodigious writer, so don’t even try to keep up with him!
A decent attempt.
Except he misses the plot:
The conflict within the U.S. is between those dependent upon government spending ( Welfare at the bottom. Lucrative contracts, grants, employment at the top ) and those not. ( The infamous middle. )
You’re either dependent “on the dole” at the bottom and the top.
Or you’re not.
‘Same as it ever was. ‘Same as it ever was.
"The Catholic Church ceased its prohibition on the MORTAL SIN of Usury around 1500.
...
The 'sin' that makes everything else possible is the Usury which enables a demiurgic force destructive of humanity."
--from
U.S. Collapse Triggers End of 500-Year Financier Conspiracy. Richard C. Cook
https://www.globalresearch.ca/u-s-collapse-triggers-end-of-500-year-financier-conspiracy