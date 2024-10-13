First, this one should be fun reading for most of us. And it’s erudite. Mr. Cook has been thinking about the monetary system for a long time, I discovered.

Then you might go to Mr. Cook’s writings at Global Research, of which there are dozens and dozens of articles. (How did I miss them for so long?) I too wrote for Global Research.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/richard-c-cook

His musing about the US already being engaged in World War III is quite interesting. This writing grew from an article to an ebook he just completed, that Global Research issued a couple of weeks ago:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/world-war-iii-is-on-but-the-empire-has-already-lost-an-american-civil-war-looms-spiritual-transformation-is-the-only-way-to-prevent-extinction/5868285

Mr. Cook gave a talk on food sovereignty at our “Attack on Food” symposium last month. Scroll down about 2/3 of the page to find his talk:

https://doortofreedom.org/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back-symposium-2024/

And here is a review of his 2023 book, wihch I bought and recommend, titled “Our Country Then and Now”

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/02/our-country-then-and-now-review-by-michael-korn/

But be warned: this man is a prodigious writer, so don’t even try to keep up with him!