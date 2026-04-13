Richard Medhurst provides interesting perspective on the Iran war, including the list (below) of recent attacks on Russian shipsMeryl NassApr 13, 202640117Share40117SharePreviousNext
I saw that video from Richard Medhurst last night, and I think his analysis is spot on.
Hi Dr Nass,
This report is a great expose and tells it all, laying out the U.S and elites, oil and Wall Street game plan, I had sent you a link to Richard’s excellent report being the first link of several in a recent reply to one of your Substack’s I posted a comment to…
Understanding geo economics and politics, I believe Richard has nailed it, the entire rationale for this U.S Zionist Israel bellicose behaviour in this great report that needs circulated and made available to all and sundry, as I said we can learn, educate ourselves and become more aware as to the why our world has been tipped upside down..
I cannot recommend it enough and can attest to it being worth every minute of your t8me viewing.. I recommend playback speed 1.5 - 1.75 to enable you to get the message faster without impacting quality… I playback at this speed g8ven the sheer volume of material viewed.. it works
Open your mind, become better informed watch the Medhurst presentation..
Just say8ng from New Zealand