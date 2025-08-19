Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
14h

As always, thanks for your excellent commentary. I'm growing tired of all the bullshit that keeps spewing from such sources. These are the very reasons that Americans hate each other - misinformation from sources which are believed to be credible........NOT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
12h

Once an idiot, always an idiot. First of all, there is zero evidence that the poorly tested genetic injections saved any lives. On the contrary, there is plenty of evidence that they have seriously injured & killed thousands. They were an unmitigated disaster from the beginning & they remain an unmitigated disaster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture