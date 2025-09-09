Right Now! The MAHA Strategy Report Announcement and the Ron Johnson hearing on corruption and vaccines- both at 2 pm today
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-rfk-jr-s-maha-commission-releases-strategy-on-childrens-health
MAHA Report
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/how-the-corruption-of-science-has-impacted-public-perception-and-policies-regarding-vaccines/
Corruption in Science and Vaccines: Ron Johnson hearing
🎥🟥🟪👇 ICAN AARON SIRI DEL BIGTREE
DEL BIGTREE AND ICAN ANNOUNCE SENATE HEARING ON SCIENCE AND CORRUPTION, FEATURING GROUNDBREAKING STUDY AND ANNOUNCES DOCUMENTARY “AN INCONVENIENT STUDY”
https://icandecide.org/press-release/del-bigtree-and-ican-announce-senate-hearing-on-science-and-corruption-featuring-groundbreaking-study-and-announces-documentary-an-inconvenient-study/
Boofus pardoned (actually the autopen did it) F and F believes he did nothing wrong! He and G had been working together since 2002 or so on C19! Nothing on G at all! This country doesn't prosecute enough IMHO!