Walensky worshipped Fauci, even going so far as to say, after bringing him to MGH for a Grand Rounds and shaking his hand, that she did not want to wash her hand afterwards. Maybe some of Fauci’s magic would wash off on her by so doing? The audience must have been cringing at this craven remark.

Fauci got the message. And he made her the next CDC Director. And he made sure her husband, Loren Walensky, got a promise of $16 million contract from NIH. It was said this was the first grant his company had ever received.

And Rochelle behaved as the deep public health state demanded, and she continues to do so today. Of course, nothing was her fault. The CDC was weary and underfunded (!) and poor Rochelle faced a Sisyphean task (!!) she wrote a week ago.

The rest is behind a paywall and I don’t want to read more of this drivel anyway.

Rochelle’s husband went on to bigger and better things. She doesn’t have to work any more. They got on the federal research gravy train for pandemic preparedness. See how it works? BARDA keeps helping out and now he has $55 million to play with.

Meantime, Rochelle is on a different gravy train. Seems like medicine is too much work, so now she lectures on—law?!

Wonder what her handlers will write for her now—after President Trump’s suggestion to separate multiple antigen vaccines, slowly dole out vaccines individually, delay Hep B vax till age 12 and get rid of Mercury and Aluminum in vaccines?