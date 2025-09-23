Rochelle Walensky rides again--to try and add weight to the 10 am Senate HELP hearing on bad Secretary Kennedy
Rochelle (deer in the headlights) Walensky did not know what she got herself into after Fauci gave her husband a $16 Million contract in 2020 which obtained her complete obedience.
Walensky worshipped Fauci, even going so far as to say, after bringing him to MGH for a Grand Rounds and shaking his hand, that she did not want to wash her hand afterwards. Maybe some of Fauci’s magic would wash off on her by so doing? The audience must have been cringing at this craven remark.
Fauci got the message. And he made her the next CDC Director. And he made sure her husband, Loren Walensky, got a promise of $16 million contract from NIH. It was said this was the first grant his company had ever received.
And Rochelle behaved as the deep public health state demanded, and she continues to do so today. Of course, nothing was her fault. The CDC was weary and underfunded (!) and poor Rochelle faced a Sisyphean task (!!) she wrote a week ago.
https://www.statnews.com/2025/09/16/rfk-jr-cdc-vaccines-rochelle-walensky/
The rest is behind a paywall and I don’t want to read more of this drivel anyway.
Rochelle’s husband went on to bigger and better things. She doesn’t have to work any more. They got on the federal research gravy train for pandemic preparedness. See how it works? BARDA keeps helping out and now he has $55 million to play with.
\https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-tree-partners-launches-red-queen-therapeutics-to-bring-potentially-lifesaving-treatments-to-people-at-greatest-risk-from-viral-infections-302214934.html
Meantime, Rochelle is on a different gravy train. Seems like medicine is too much work, so now she lectures on—law?!
Since leaving CDC, Walensky has been a lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School and a Senior Fellow at the Women and Public Policy Program, Harvard Kennedy School.[17] She is currently serving on the board of trustees at the Doris Duke Foundation and The Carter Center.
Wonder what her handlers will write for her now—after President Trump’s suggestion to separate multiple antigen vaccines, slowly dole out vaccines individually, delay Hep B vax till age 12 and get rid of Mercury and Aluminum in vaccines?
Excellent commentary on a typical government parasite!!
To me Walensky & her replacement are representative of deception by intent from the top on down. I started feeling this because both Walensky and Cohen marched out in front of the cameras to PERSONALLY hawk the safe and effective lie. It appeared to me they were chosen more for their mom status, loyalty and look than for their qualifications. Trust is often embodied in optics.
Meaning. everything including the optics of the lying is carefully curated.
So they appointed sycophant CDC "leadership" in the package of reasonably attractive middle age moms with nice smiles who also happen to have a Dr or PhD certificate. When you put them out there to PERSONALLY spread the Safe and Effective lie it is hard not to trust them because after all, they're moms and stuff. If you can't trust mom who can you trust? Mom's would NEVER hawk products that harm kids because you know, they are moms and stuff.
ALL of it is carefully fabricated deception using every tool in the book including optimizing the optics. The effectiveness of gruff old man Fauci saying "Safe and Effective" pales compared to marching out Walensky or Cohen to deliver the same lie because men bad, but who wouldn't trust nice smile attractive middle age moms? How could they possibly lie about such important things when they may have young grand children of their own who could get the "Safe and Effective" stealth harm they are hawking? They would not lie about such things, would they? Or do they just say "Safe and Effective" to the masses but caution their own to "be careful about the safe and effective shots I endorse, because ... ??? surely you understand, THAT schtick was just about the money. The money that pays for the nice stuff you have".