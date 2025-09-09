Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

What will it take to wake up the medical elite that injecting non-self foreign molecules in to the human biosphere is a formula for disaster!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kent's avatar
Kent
2h

I just made a comment on this subject matter in another Substack post. Thank you for your attention to this. Only Evil people would rebrand the TRUTH about SICKCARE, and call it Health Care!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture