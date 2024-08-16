REV2 Declaration on Future Generations

Preamble

1. We, the Heads of State and Government and high representatives, having met at the Summit of

the Future, at the United Nations Headquarters on 22 and 23 September 2024,

2. Reaffirming our commitments to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United

Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as our respective obligations under

international law,

3. Guided by our commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the

2023 SDG Summit Political Declaration, and our pledge to future generations in the Rio

Declaration on Environment and Development,

4. Cognizant that future generations are all those generations that do not yet exist, and who will

inherit this planet,

5. Observing that many existing national legal systems, as well as social and cultural practices and

religions, seek to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations and promote

intergenerational solidarity, justice and equity,

6. Recognizing that the decisions, actions, and inactions of present generations, have an

intergenerational multiplier effect, such that our conduct today will impact future generations

exponentially, and therefore resolving to ensure that present generations act with

responsibility towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations,

7. Acknowledging that we must learn from our past achievements, mistakes and their

consequences in order to ensure a more sustainable, just and equitable world for present and

future generations, and understanding the interconnectedness of past, present and future,

8. Recognizing children and youth as agents of change and the need for intergenerational dialogue

and engagement, including with and among children, youth and older persons, to be taken into

consideration in our policy and decision-making processes in order to safeguard the needs and

interests of future generations,

9. Acknowledging that investing in building a strong foundation for lasting international peace and

security, sustainable development, the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights

and fundamental freedoms for all and the observance of the rule of law is the most effective

way to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

10. Recognizing the complex and interrelated opportunities, challenges and risks faced by present

generations, as well as the implications of projected global demographic trends,

11. Further committing to build a stronger, more effective and resilient multilateral system based

on international law, with the United Nations at its core, underpinned by transparency,

confidence and trust, for the benefit of present and future generations.

Guiding Principles

In order to seize the opportunity that present generations possess to leave a better future for

generations to come and to fulfill our commitment to meet the demands of the present in a way that

safeguards the needs and interests of future generations, while leaving no one behind, we will

observe the following principles:

12. The maintenance of international peace and security, and the full respect for international law,

must be promoted in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter,

13. The right to pursue and enjoy all human rights, encompassing civil, political, economic, social and

cultural rights, and fundamental freedoms for all, must be promoted and protected, respected

and fulfilled, without distinction or discrimination of any kind,

14. The opportunity for future generations to thrive in prosperity and achieve sustainable

development must be ensured, including by addressing the intergenerational transmission of

poverty and hunger, inequality and injustice, and the particular circumstances of persons in

vulnerable situations,

15. The promotion of intergenerational solidarity, as well as intergenerational dialogue and social

cohesion, is an indispensable part of the foundation for the prosperity of future generations and,

in this regard, the role of families as contributors to sustainable development must be recognized,

16. A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, where humanity lives in harmony with nature,

must be created and maintained by urgently addressing the adverse impacts and consequences

of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss,

17. Safe, secure, ethical and trustworthy technology and innovation are necessary to promote an

inclusive digital transformation, while bridging digital divides, within and among countries by

ensuring equitable access to advances in existing, new and emerging technologies as well as

capacity building initiatives, [PLACEHOLDER]

18. The achievement of gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and the full

enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination of any kind

are necessary requirements for a sustainable future,

19. The full and equal participation of persons with disabilities of present and future generations in

society and all decision-making processes is critical to ensuring that no one is left behind,

20. The elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, related intolerance, and the

empowerment of all people, as well as the achievement of racial equality, are required for a

prosperous and sustainable future,

21. An inclusive, transparent and effective multilateral system is essential to enhance international

solidarity and cooperation, rebuild trust and create a world that is sustainable, just and equitable,

and where human dignity is ensured.

Commitments

Guided by these principles, we hereby pledge to:

22. Ensure peaceful, inclusive and just societies, while addressing inequalities within and among

nations and the special needs of developing countries, as well as those of systemically

marginalized communities and persons in vulnerable situations,

23. Implement policies and programmes to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all

women and girls, eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence, harassment and abuse

against women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and provide equitable

social, economic and leadership opportunities for women in all spheres of society,

24. Eliminate all forms of persistent historical and structural inequalities, including by acknowledging,

addressing and remedying past tragedies and their consequences, and eradicate all forms of

discrimination,

25. Honor, promote and preserve cultural diversity and heritage, as well as languages, knowledge

systems and traditions, and foster intercultural and interreligious dialogue to ensure mutual

understanding, tolerance and inclusion,

26. Promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, land and eco-systems,

while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge, and ensuring their

full, equal and meaningful participation in decision-making,

27. Undertake comprehensive and targeted strategies to achieve inclusive economic growth and

sustainable development, food security, and the eradication of poverty in all its forms and

dimensions, including extreme poverty, and to combat the feminization of poverty, to meet the

needs of the present generations, achieve global resilience and establish a more prosperous

foundation for future generations,

28. Prioritize urgent action on climate change and its manifestations, noting the importance of the

concept of “climate justice” for some, and address critical environmental challenges, including

by implementing measures to promote resilience and reduce disaster risks, in order to safeguard

communities and persons in vulnerable situations, reverse the degradation of eco-systems and

ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment,

29. Harness the benefits of new and emerging technologies and mitigate the associated risks in a

constructive and safe manner through effective and equitable governance at the global and

regional levels, including through building capacity and promoting the transfer of technology on

mutually agreed terms to eliminate the digital and innovation divide, as outlined in the Pact for

the Future and the annexed Global Digital Compact, [PLACEHOLDER]

30. Strengthen cooperation among States in their response to demographic trends and realities,

including rapid population growth, declining birthrates and aging populations, as well as in

addressing the interlinkages between population issues and development, to safeguard the needs

and interests of present and future generations, including children, youth and older persons,

across all regions,

31. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between

countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular

migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and

sustainable development,

32. Invest in accessible, safe, inclusive and equitable quality education for all, and promote

opportunities for lifelong learning, technical and vocational training, and digital literacy, allowing

for the intergenerational acquisition and transfer of knowledge and skills to advance the prospects

of future generations,

33. Protect the right of future generations to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of

physical and mental health, through universal health coverage, and strengthened and resilient

health systems, as well as equitable access to safe, affordable, effective and quality medicines,

vaccines, therapeutics and other health products, to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being

for all across generations.

Actions

Acknowledging the primary role and responsibility of governments, at all levels, in line with their

constitutional framework, towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations, we

will implement, institutionalize and monitor the above commitments, in national, regional and global

policy-making by:

34. Leveraging science, data, statistics and strategic foresight to ensure long-term thinking and

planning, and to develop and implement sustainable practices and the institutional reforms

necessary to ensure evidence-based decision-making, while making governance more

anticipatory, adaptive and responsive to future opportunities, risks and challenges,

35. Ensuring inclusive and equitable access to knowledge, science and information, while promoting

innovation, critical thinking and life-skills to create generations of citizens that are agents of

positive change and transformation,

36. Transforming our systems of national and global accounting, including by promoting the use of

forward-looking, evidence-based impact assessments, developing stronger anticipatory risk

analyses and using measures of progress on sustainable development that complement and go

beyond gross domestic product,

37. Investing in capacity to better prepare for and respond to future global shocks and crises, and

using evidence-based planning and foresight to avoid and mitigate risks, while ensuring that the

poorest and most vulnerable do not bear disproportionate costs and burdens of mitigation,

adaptation, restoration and resilience building,

38. Undertaking a whole-of-government approach to coordination, including at the local level, on the

assessment, development, implementation and evaluation of policies that safeguard the needs

and interests of future generations,

39. Enhancing cooperation with stakeholders, including civil society, academia, the scientific and

technological community and the private sector, and encouraging intergenerational partnerships,

by promoting a whole-of-society approach, to share best practices and develop innovative, long-

term and forward-thinking ideas in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future

generations,

40. Equipping the multilateral system, including the United Nations, to support States, upon their

request, in their efforts to implement this Declaration and embed the needs and interests of

future generations and long-term thinking in policy-making processes by fostering cooperation

and facilitating greater use of anticipatory planning and foresight, based on science, data and

statistics, and raising awareness of and advising on the likely intergenerational or future impacts

of policies and programmes,

41. Fostering a future-oriented organizational culture that is mainstreamed across the United Nations

system to facilitate science- and evidence based decision-making by developing diverse

capabilities, including anticipatory planning, foresight and futures literacy, and systematically

promoting long-term and intergenerational thinking at all levels,

42. Recognizing the important advisory and advocacy role that the United Nations should play with

respect to future generations, we:

Request the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations;

[and/or]

Decide to establish a facilitative, inclusive, high-level meeting on future generations that will

review the implementation of this Declaration every five years and provide updates on the

actions taken to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations;

[and/or]

Decide to include the question of future generations as an agenda item of the General Assembly

on a [periodic] basis;

[and/or]

Request the Secretary-General to submit a [periodic] report on the implementation of the

commitments and the embedding of long-term thinking within the United Nations system to

safeguard the needs and interest of future generations for consideration [at a high-level meeting

or by the General Assembly].