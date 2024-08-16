Roguski wrote (5 minutes ago) that the UN's Declaration on Future Generations needs to be rejected officially by 4 pm tomorrow. If so, I had already highlighted areas of concern so will publish now
Even though I originally intended to add comments
Preamble
1. We, the Heads of State and Government and high representatives, having met at the Summit of
the Future, at the United Nations Headquarters on 22 and 23 September 2024,
2. Reaffirming our commitments to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United
Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as our respective obligations under
international law,
3. Guided by our commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the
2023 SDG Summit Political Declaration, and our pledge to future generations in the Rio
Declaration on Environment and Development,
4. Cognizant that future generations are all those generations that do not yet exist, and who will
inherit this planet,
5. Observing that many existing national legal systems, as well as social and cultural practices and
religions, seek to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations and promote
intergenerational solidarity, justice and equity,
6. Recognizing that the decisions, actions, and inactions of present generations, have an
intergenerational multiplier effect, such that our conduct today will impact future generations
exponentially, and therefore resolving to ensure that present generations act with
responsibility towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations,
7. Acknowledging that we must learn from our past achievements, mistakes and their
consequences in order to ensure a more sustainable, just and equitable world for present and
future generations, and understanding the interconnectedness of past, present and future,
8. Recognizing children and youth as agents of change and the need for intergenerational dialogue
and engagement, including with and among children, youth and older persons, to be taken into
consideration in our policy and decision-making processes in order to safeguard the needs and
interests of future generations,
9. Acknowledging that investing in building a strong foundation for lasting international peace and
security, sustainable development, the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights
and fundamental freedoms for all and the observance of the rule of law is the most effective
way to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,
10. Recognizing the complex and interrelated opportunities, challenges and risks faced by present
generations, as well as the implications of projected global demographic trends,
11. Further committing to build a stronger, more effective and resilient multilateral system based
on international law, with the United Nations at its core, underpinned by transparency,
confidence and trust, for the benefit of present and future generations.
Guiding Principles
In order to seize the opportunity that present generations possess to leave a better future for
generations to come and to fulfill our commitment to meet the demands of the present in a way that
safeguards the needs and interests of future generations, while leaving no one behind, we will
observe the following principles:
12. The maintenance of international peace and security, and the full respect for international law,
must be promoted in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter,
13. The right to pursue and enjoy all human rights, encompassing civil, political, economic, social and
cultural rights, and fundamental freedoms for all, must be promoted and protected, respected
and fulfilled, without distinction or discrimination of any kind,
14. The opportunity for future generations to thrive in prosperity and achieve sustainable
development must be ensured, including by addressing the intergenerational transmission of
poverty and hunger, inequality and injustice, and the particular circumstances of persons in
vulnerable situations,
15. The promotion of intergenerational solidarity, as well as intergenerational dialogue and social
cohesion, is an indispensable part of the foundation for the prosperity of future generations and,
in this regard, the role of families as contributors to sustainable development must be recognized,
16. A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, where humanity lives in harmony with nature,
must be created and maintained by urgently addressing the adverse impacts and consequences
of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss,
17. Safe, secure, ethical and trustworthy technology and innovation are necessary to promote an
inclusive digital transformation, while bridging digital divides, within and among countries by
ensuring equitable access to advances in existing, new and emerging technologies as well as
capacity building initiatives, [PLACEHOLDER]
18. The achievement of gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and the full
enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination of any kind
are necessary requirements for a sustainable future,
19. The full and equal participation of persons with disabilities of present and future generations in
society and all decision-making processes is critical to ensuring that no one is left behind,
20. The elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, related intolerance, and the
empowerment of all people, as well as the achievement of racial equality, are required for a
prosperous and sustainable future,
21. An inclusive, transparent and effective multilateral system is essential to enhance international
solidarity and cooperation, rebuild trust and create a world that is sustainable, just and equitable,
and where human dignity is ensured.
Commitments
Guided by these principles, we hereby pledge to:
22. Ensure peaceful, inclusive and just societies, while addressing inequalities within and among
nations and the special needs of developing countries, as well as those of systemically
marginalized communities and persons in vulnerable situations,
23. Implement policies and programmes to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all
women and girls, eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence, harassment and abuse
against women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and provide equitable
social, economic and leadership opportunities for women in all spheres of society,
24. Eliminate all forms of persistent historical and structural inequalities, including by acknowledging,
addressing and remedying past tragedies and their consequences, and eradicate all forms of
discrimination,
25. Honor, promote and preserve cultural diversity and heritage, as well as languages, knowledge
systems and traditions, and foster intercultural and interreligious dialogue to ensure mutual
understanding, tolerance and inclusion,
26. Promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, land and eco-systems,
while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge, and ensuring their
full, equal and meaningful participation in decision-making,
27. Undertake comprehensive and targeted strategies to achieve inclusive economic growth and
sustainable development, food security, and the eradication of poverty in all its forms and
dimensions, including extreme poverty, and to combat the feminization of poverty, to meet the
needs of the present generations, achieve global resilience and establish a more prosperous
foundation for future generations,
28. Prioritize urgent action on climate change and its manifestations, noting the importance of the
concept of “climate justice” for some, and address critical environmental challenges, including
by implementing measures to promote resilience and reduce disaster risks, in order to safeguard
communities and persons in vulnerable situations, reverse the degradation of eco-systems and
ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment,
29. Harness the benefits of new and emerging technologies and mitigate the associated risks in a
constructive and safe manner through effective and equitable governance at the global and
regional levels, including through building capacity and promoting the transfer of technology on
mutually agreed terms to eliminate the digital and innovation divide, as outlined in the Pact for
the Future and the annexed Global Digital Compact, [PLACEHOLDER]
30. Strengthen cooperation among States in their response to demographic trends and realities,
including rapid population growth, declining birthrates and aging populations, as well as in
addressing the interlinkages between population issues and development, to safeguard the needs
and interests of present and future generations, including children, youth and older persons,
across all regions,
31. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between
countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular
migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and
sustainable development,
32. Invest in accessible, safe, inclusive and equitable quality education for all, and promote
opportunities for lifelong learning, technical and vocational training, and digital literacy, allowing
for the intergenerational acquisition and transfer of knowledge and skills to advance the prospects
of future generations,
33. Protect the right of future generations to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of
physical and mental health, through universal health coverage, and strengthened and resilient
health systems, as well as equitable access to safe, affordable, effective and quality medicines,
vaccines, therapeutics and other health products, to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being
for all across generations.
Actions
Acknowledging the primary role and responsibility of governments, at all levels, in line with their
constitutional framework, towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations, we
will implement, institutionalize and monitor the above commitments, in national, regional and global
policy-making by:
34. Leveraging science, data, statistics and strategic foresight to ensure long-term thinking and
planning, and to develop and implement sustainable practices and the institutional reforms
necessary to ensure evidence-based decision-making, while making governance more
anticipatory, adaptive and responsive to future opportunities, risks and challenges,
35. Ensuring inclusive and equitable access to knowledge, science and information, while promoting
innovation, critical thinking and life-skills to create generations of citizens that are agents of
positive change and transformation,
36. Transforming our systems of national and global accounting, including by promoting the use of
forward-looking, evidence-based impact assessments, developing stronger anticipatory risk
analyses and using measures of progress on sustainable development that complement and go
beyond gross domestic product,
37. Investing in capacity to better prepare for and respond to future global shocks and crises, and
using evidence-based planning and foresight to avoid and mitigate risks, while ensuring that the
poorest and most vulnerable do not bear disproportionate costs and burdens of mitigation,
adaptation, restoration and resilience building,
38. Undertaking a whole-of-government approach to coordination, including at the local level, on the
assessment, development, implementation and evaluation of policies that safeguard the needs
and interests of future generations,
39. Enhancing cooperation with stakeholders, including civil society, academia, the scientific and
technological community and the private sector, and encouraging intergenerational partnerships,
by promoting a whole-of-society approach, to share best practices and develop innovative, long-
term and forward-thinking ideas in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future
generations,
40. Equipping the multilateral system, including the United Nations, to support States, upon their
request, in their efforts to implement this Declaration and embed the needs and interests of
future generations and long-term thinking in policy-making processes by fostering cooperation
and facilitating greater use of anticipatory planning and foresight, based on science, data and
statistics, and raising awareness of and advising on the likely intergenerational or future impacts
of policies and programmes,
41. Fostering a future-oriented organizational culture that is mainstreamed across the United Nations
system to facilitate science- and evidence based decision-making by developing diverse
capabilities, including anticipatory planning, foresight and futures literacy, and systematically
promoting long-term and intergenerational thinking at all levels,
42. Recognizing the important advisory and advocacy role that the United Nations should play with
respect to future generations, we:
Request the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations;
[and/or]
Decide to establish a facilitative, inclusive, high-level meeting on future generations that will
review the implementation of this Declaration every five years and provide updates on the
actions taken to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations;
[and/or]
Decide to include the question of future generations as an agenda item of the General Assembly
on a [periodic] basis;
[and/or]
Request the Secretary-General to submit a [periodic] report on the implementation of the
commitments and the embedding of long-term thinking within the United Nations system to
safeguard the needs and interest of future generations for consideration [at a high-level meeting
or by the General Assembly].
OK, we all know that this vapid gibberish masks the most comprehensive and totalitarian enslavement the mind of man, or his hand (metaphoric gender, here) has ever conceived. So here is my question to you, Meryl, James, and everyone else:
Given that there is, right now, at this very moment, a bill before the US Congress entitled the "Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) and
Given that its passage with a super majority to override the inevitable Oval Office veto will be necessary to enact this legislation and
Given that the disastrous Pact for the Future is slated for adoption by the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2024, and
Given that continued membership in the UN or any of its subsidiaries, such as the WHO, gives that organization power to work its destructive impact on every aspect of society,
Why are you and everyone you can reach and activate not working with every ounce of fervor and might that you can possibly muster for the passage of this Act?
You can go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Ten Million Patriot Challenge (it will take about 10 million people demanding that Congress pass this Act to make it happen, according to my strategic analysis). There are 6 easy, effective and quick steps to that Challenge.
If you do not want to use the steps at PreventGenocide2030.org, write your own letter to your Congressmen and women, call them alert your Circle of Influence and mobilize support for it.
I cannot imagine not supporting this legislation vigorously and still being able to say that you are not supporting globalization and the globalists.
This is a litmus test moment. Either you are working to get out of the whole damn UN Death Machine, or you are working to let it triumph and destroy humanity from the DNA outward.
There is, sadly, no longer an intermediary position.
10 Million Patriot Challenge: https://PreventGenocide2030.org
The Framers are rolling over in their graves.