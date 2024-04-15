Share this postRome, Italy: An international Conference on the WHO this Friday, and a meeting for lawyers on Saturday morningmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRome, Italy: An international Conference on the WHO this Friday, and a meeting for lawyers on Saturday morningWith many of your favorite speakers. Attend live or online. See you there!Meryl NassApr 15, 202416Share this postRome, Italy: An international Conference on the WHO this Friday, and a meeting for lawyers on Saturday morningmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share16Share this postRome, Italy: An international Conference on the WHO this Friday, and a meeting for lawyers on Saturday morningmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
The World Health Organization has no idea how angry a vast majority of the people will be when they realize they have conned into this horrendous 😳 deal.
Think anything will really come from it? I pray it does! Our governments shouldn't be allowed to 'opt in' anything we don't get a vote/voice on!