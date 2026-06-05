Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Diane Weber's avatar
Diane Weber
3h

Sen. Ron Johnson is a brave, good, good man. He conducted Senate hearings back in 2020 or 2021 on COVID early treatments. Yale's Harvey Risch testified and I think the late Dr. Zelenko did as well. There were others. As usual, no one was listening, and, surprise surprise, Youtube censored the hearings. They disappeared off the internet.

The outright cruelty of our government towards its population is unspeakable.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

How many hearings are they going to conduct before someone actually grows the guts to destroy mRNA forever?? Sen. Johnson keeps conducting these hearings with indisputable evidence of harm but nothing ever happens. It starts to look like nothing more that a way to keep getting elected. Admit it, Trump is not what we thought and RFK Jr. is also not what he led us to believe. Abandoning your principles to keep a job is just as bad as what Fauci and others had done. He KNOWS the truth. He KNOWS where the bodies are buried. Now they are supporting an Ebola vax when there is no threat to the US....of course no natural threat but real threat is our own government releasing it in the US. We have been suckered again.

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