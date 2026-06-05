https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/turbo-cancer-suppression-of-science-sen-ron-johnson/

The Dems had two witnesses: a well-spoken female cancer doctor who chose her words very carefully, and a black lady who was very well spoken too, and was a cancer survivor grateful for her allopathic medical care. Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson were the only Senators asking questions.

Witnesses regarding the cancer-induction of COVID shots, and the incredible attacks to which doctors are subjected if they hold the wrong beliefs, and how their research is suppressed and attacked, included Wafik El-Deiry (who just lost his job as the head of Brown’s cancer research center), Dutch Dr. Saskia Mostert, MD, PhD, emeritus prof and oncology researcher Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr. Aseem Malhotra.

Senator Johnson deftly corrected the misinformed doctor about modified mRNA, and showed very deep understanding of the corruption that pervades every aspect of medical research.