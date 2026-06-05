Ron Johnson's hearing today on the COVID shots causing cancer
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/turbo-cancer-suppression-of-science-sen-ron-johnson/
The Dems had two witnesses: a well-spoken female cancer doctor who chose her words very carefully, and a black lady who was very well spoken too, and was a cancer survivor grateful for her allopathic medical care. Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson were the only Senators asking questions.
Witnesses regarding the cancer-induction of COVID shots, and the incredible attacks to which doctors are subjected if they hold the wrong beliefs, and how their research is suppressed and attacked, included Wafik El-Deiry (who just lost his job as the head of Brown’s cancer research center), Dutch Dr. Saskia Mostert, MD, PhD, emeritus prof and oncology researcher Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Senator Johnson deftly corrected the misinformed doctor about modified mRNA, and showed very deep understanding of the corruption that pervades every aspect of medical research.
Sen. Ron Johnson is a brave, good, good man. He conducted Senate hearings back in 2020 or 2021 on COVID early treatments. Yale's Harvey Risch testified and I think the late Dr. Zelenko did as well. There were others. As usual, no one was listening, and, surprise surprise, Youtube censored the hearings. They disappeared off the internet.
The outright cruelty of our government towards its population is unspeakable.
How many hearings are they going to conduct before someone actually grows the guts to destroy mRNA forever?? Sen. Johnson keeps conducting these hearings with indisputable evidence of harm but nothing ever happens. It starts to look like nothing more that a way to keep getting elected. Admit it, Trump is not what we thought and RFK Jr. is also not what he led us to believe. Abandoning your principles to keep a job is just as bad as what Fauci and others had done. He KNOWS the truth. He KNOWS where the bodies are buried. Now they are supporting an Ebola vax when there is no threat to the US....of course no natural threat but real threat is our own government releasing it in the US. We have been suckered again.