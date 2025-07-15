Ron Johnson's OFFICIAL Senate hearing on COVID vaccine injuries July 15, 3 pm
Last year, when the Dems were in the majority of the Senate, they did not allow him to hold an official hearing, with an official report that will be forever available. Now he can.
Tomorrow, July 15, the U.S Senate will take a rare and courageous step toward truth and accountability in our nation’s vaccine policies.
Led by Senator Ron Johnson, the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will conduct a hearing titled “Voices of the Vaccine Injured.”
This hearing will give voice to those whose lives were forever altered by vaccine injury.
Among those testifying are CHD’s own Polly Tommey and Dr. Brian Hooker, who will share their personal stories. But Polly and Brian are there to represent every parent, child, and family, who has faced denial and silence for too long.
This is more than a hearing, it’s a turning point. Help us ensure it breaks through.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
► TAKE ACTION
Now is the time to contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives. Urge them to attend and watch the hearing, listen with open minds, and commit to policies that prioritize transparency, informed consent, and true justice for the vaccine injured. Create your own message or use the sample email below.
► WATCH AND SHARE
Tune in live on CHD.TV starting at 3 p.m. ET. Share the link now with friends, family, and colleagues so they can witness this powerful testimony firsthand.
Polly Tommy & Dr. Hooker know that the C vax injured & dead might not have taken those shots if the Covid patients weren't being murdered in the hospitals, for money. I hope they just drop a little nugget of that fact & urge Senator Johnson to have a hearing on the Covid hospital protocol murders, too
Past time for the actual truth about everything involved with all of this!