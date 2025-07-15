Tomorrow, July 15, the U.S Senate will take a rare and courageous step toward truth and accountability in our nation’s vaccine policies.

Led by Senator Ron Johnson, the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will conduct a hearing titled “Voices of the Vaccine Injured.”

This hearing will give voice to those whose lives were forever altered by vaccine injury.

Among those testifying are CHD’s own Polly Tommey and Dr. Brian Hooker, who will share their personal stories. But Polly and Brian are there to represent every parent, child, and family, who has faced denial and silence for too long.

This is more than a hearing, it’s a turning point. Help us ensure it breaks through.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

► TAKE ACTION

Now is the time to contact your U.S. Senators and Representatives. Urge them to attend and watch the hearing, listen with open minds, and commit to policies that prioritize transparency, informed consent, and true justice for the vaccine injured. Create your own message or use the sample email below.

FIND YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS

► WATCH AND SHARE

﻿Tune in live on CHD.TV starting at 3 p.m. ET. Share the link now with friends, family, and colleagues so they can witness this powerful testimony firsthand.

WATCH THE HEARING ON CHD TV