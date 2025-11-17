Rudolf Steiner quote, embedded in a 360 year old painting depicting his belief in the Archangel MikaelThis is how we wrap ourselves in the armor of God and keep on fighting. T/Y to BDLMeryl NassNov 17, 20251136311Share1136311SharePrevious
This is the prayer to St. Michael said after Catholic Mass; you don't have to be Catholic or even a Christian to pray it:
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray. And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, cast into Hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
“To live without the security of existence.” Not an easy state for we humans to achieve. Of course, we all live there anyway. Beautiful and important post. Thank you Dr. Nass.