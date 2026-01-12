Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
4h

She's got some excellent points. The thing is, like always, we don't have to wait for government to change things, because if we do, we'll be waiting forever. We still have choices as consumers and service users. We can send giant messages to manufacturers just by not buying garbage, not eating garbage, no taking poisonous shots, pills, etc. Until the public demands things change by making better decisions, corporations aren't going to do anything different. We must also remember that government policy always follows public opinion in most cases. We need to stop asking for permission from government where no permission is warranted (which is pretty much anything we do that isn't expressly prohibited in a society like murder, rape, theft). We don't have to "subscribe" to services and stuff either. Anytime something requires a prescription, I say no and write a letter to the company and tell them that I was considering their product until I found out I couldn't own it. We have so much power and don't even use it. If I'm the only person pushing back, making better choices, etc., we're doomed. But if all of us start pushing back...we have a chance!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Diamond's avatar
Diamond
4h

The theory of democracy is that if you accumulate enough morons at the ballot box it will produce genius in office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture