Special forces of the Russian Federation have captured several NATO officers in Ukraine. This is the first real-life proof that NATO itself is actively waging war against Russia.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Carroll, and Colonel Edward Blake, both active-duty officers of the British Army, along with as as-yet unidentified Agent of British MI-6 (Intelligence) were captured during a daring raid by Russian Special Forces, in the city of Ohakiv. That city is shown on the scalable map below:

Lt. Col. Carroll is detailed to the British Ministry of Defense.

The third individual taken in the raid is referred-to only as "A member of MI-6 Intelligence."

A long-time Intelligence-Community colleague of mine from my years working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task, Force (JTTF), whom I trust implicitly, told me Russian special forces disembarked from several ships and penetrated a command center of the Ukrainian armed forces. They captured British soldiers who coordinated the use of British missiles and drones against Russian forces and against civilian targets.

He went on to say the operation lasted about 15 minutes. Hours after the operation, diplomatic relations between London and Moscow deteriorated sharply. The British have been caught, red-handed, and the implications for Britain, and NATO as a whole, are now E X T R E M E L Y bad.

Representatives of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked the Russian Ministry of Defense to return the British officers 'lost' in Ukraine. The official London version is: the arrested officers traveled to Ukraine as tourists and "accidentally" ended up in Ochakiv.

The British had the gall to tell the Russians that the men "were interested in naval history and wanted to visit the coast where battles were fought during the Second World War."

The Russians say no beach towels or cameras were found with the detainees, but instead maps with strategic objects on the territory of Russia, Russian air defense plans, secret instructions on cooperation with Ukrainian drone operators and discs with encrypted data and records of conversations with the British General Staff were found."

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov reportedly told the British that British soldiers are not subject to exchange and that the West will not return them with "Red Cross planes." Russia intends to charge them for participating in military operations against Russia.