Fuggedaboudit. Yeah, the WHO is doing all these awful things, but we need a SEAT AT THE TABLE! Keep that Seat! Keep that Seat!

As if it would be impossible to talk to each other without the WHO providing the venue.

First the forked tongue of Ms (she/her) Loyce Pace MPH:

“Testimony of Loyce Pace, MPH

Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Before the

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Committee on Oversight and Accountability

United States House of Representatives

“Reforming the WHO: Ensuring Global Health Security and Accountability”

December 13, 2023

Stated Loyce Pace: “The United States and like-minded partners have taken key lessons back to WHO as specific priorities to improve the organization’s transparency, accountability, and effectiveness. As my testimony today details, WHO has been responsive to our reform priorities—which cover efforts to strengthen health security and pandemic preparedness as well as institution-wide reforms—as WHO builds on a strategic plan to modernize the organization.”

[Pretty words with no meaning. There is no transparency—we have not seen the IHR amendments for 15 months as they are negotiated. Tedros and Loyce lie constantly. Nothing in either proposed document makes the WHO accountable for anything—while the nations are supposed to be accountable TO the WHO for carrying out its dictates. Effectiveness? The WHO has not wiped out a single disease since 1977. If it did, it might lose funding.—Nass]

In case you wondered who started this effort at global health governance, it was the Biden administration. Loyce Pace admits it, in her Congressional testimony on page 29.

Here Loyce lies to Congress that she has and she will make the negotiations public for the IHR amendments that are totally secret (still): Neither statement is true.

She also spoke about the US’ desperate need to maintain a “seat at the table” several times. Because really, what other arguments do they have in favor of these dreeadful treaties?