Friday, 18 October 2024

Disease Outbreak News

Marburg virus disease - Rwanda

The third Disease Outbreak News on Marburg virus disease (MVD) in Rwanda was published on 18 October. The full text can be accessed here:

Marburg virus disease – Rwanda (who.int)

Situation at a glance

As of 17 October 2024, a total of 62 Marburg virus disease cases, including 15 deaths (CFR: 24.2%), have been reported in Rwanda, with forty-three recoveries. Contact tracing is underway, with over 800 contacts under follow-up as of 14 October 2024. In October, a surge team from WHO was deployed to support the in-country response across the functions of incident management: epidemiology, health operations, case management, health logistics, vaccines research, partner coordination and infection prevention and control.

Description of the situation

Since the last Disease Outbreak News on this event was published on 11 October 2024, four additional laboratory-confirmed cases of Marburg virus disease (MVD) have been reported in Rwanda. As of 17 October 2024, a total of 62 cases, including 15 deaths (CFR: 24.2%), have been reported. Most of the cases have been reported from the three districts in Kigali city.

Since the declaration of the outbreak on 27 September and as of 17 October, 43 confirmed cases have recovered, the remaining four cases are under care at the designated Marburg treatment center. Health workers from two health facilities in Kigali account for over 80% of confirmed cases. All new confirmed cases reported within the past week, have been associated with the two hospital clusters in Kigali. As of 17 October 2024, a total of 4486 tests for Marburg virus have been conducted, with approximately 200-300 samples being tested daily at the Rwanda Biomedical Center.

Contact tracing is underway, with over 800 contacts under follow-up as of 14 October 2024. Both contacts who travelled internationally, to Belgium and Germany, have completed the 21 days follow-up period and no longer pose a public health risk.

The source of the outbreak is still under investigation and additional information will be provided when available.