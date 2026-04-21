Sauce Recipes. I gave some cooking classes years ago, and while packing up stumbled upon my cooking lessons, old articles, and much else that I had written but forgotten about.
My intention in this Sauce class is to provide quick, foolproof recipes for sauces and gravies that will help you to encourage family members to eat their vegetables and enjoy food more
I must be too tired to figure out how to rotate these pages. Sorry.
Hitting the sauce?
These look fantastic. Thanks! I am betting the thai peanut sauce would be amazingly tasty over salmon, pumpkin (kabocha) and green beans, similar to the red curry dish but without the iffy oils in most curry pastes.