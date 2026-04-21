Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
4h

Hitting the sauce?

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letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
3h

These look fantastic. Thanks! I am betting the thai peanut sauce would be amazingly tasty over salmon, pumpkin (kabocha) and green beans, similar to the red curry dish but without the iffy oils in most curry pastes.

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