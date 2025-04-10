SAVE Act requiring proof of citizenship to vote, passed House today
Polls show 84% of Americans support this bill. But will it get sufficient Senate support?
On Thursday, April 10, 2025, the House did vote on the SAVE Act.
Four Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the bill.
These Democrats were:
Jared Golden (Maine)
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)
Henry Cuellar (Texas)
Ed Case (Hawaii)
Details of the Bill and Concerns:
The SAVE Act would necessitate individuals to present documentary proof of citizenship (like a passport or birth certificate) in person when registering to vote or updating their registration.
The Senate will need 7 Dems to join Republicans to achieve the 60 votes needed to pass.
This seems so basic and fundamental, but is somehow controversial now.
;-(