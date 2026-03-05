Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diamond's avatar
Diamond
5h

Democrats are blatant hypocrites. They supported war when Hussein and hunters proud of daddy were president.

Reply
Share
candisallwein@gmail.com's avatar
candisallwein@gmail.com
3h

I think you should stay out of politics and stick to Health care, thank you

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture