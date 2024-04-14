Scott Ritter on the Iran attack: was it about spending big to deflect Iranian decoys and have Israel's defenses tested?
Foster Gamble being upbeat on Tennessee (states are asserting their power) and a WHO article in City Journal
INTERVIEW: Iran gave one of the greatest military displays in recent history: Scott Ritter (youtube.com).
https://www.freetothrive.com/blog/tennessee-a-fractal-hologram-of-good-news/
Foster Gamble on what is happening in Tennessee. 5 minute video
I am so grateful for Scott Ritter and his perspective on the Middle East.
He speaks of what he knows and has a great knowledge of the cultures
of Russia, Israel, and Iran.
More about it : Scott Ritter Extra
The Missiles of April - APR 14, 2024
https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/the-missiles-of-april