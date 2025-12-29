https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2025/12/22/non-crime-hate-incidents-to-be-scrapped/

The plans will be published next month by the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and are expected to be backed by Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary.

Lord Herbert, the chairman of the College of Policing, told The Telegraph: “NCHIs will go as a concept. That system will be scrapped and replaced with a completely different system.

“There will be no recording of anything like it on crime databases. Instead, only the most serious category of what will be treated as anti-social behaviour will be recorded. It’s a sea change.”

Their exclusion from crime databases means any incidents will no longer have to be declared as part of checks in job applications.

Lord Herbert, a former Conservative policing minister, said controversial arrests or investigations such as those of Mr Linehan and Allison Pearson, a Telegraph columnist, would not occur under the new system.

Mr Linehan was arrested at Heathrow airport by five officers on suspicion of inciting violence with posts on X.

Pearson was questioned by police on her doorstep on Remembrance Sunday for allegedly inciting racial hatred in a tweet. Both cases were subsequently dropped, with no further action taken.

Lord Herbert said changes were necessary because the system, which dates back to 1999, was no longer “fit for purpose” because of the growth in social media and the advent of smartphones.

NCHIs were introduced following the Macpherson Inquiry into Stephen Lawrence’s murder in order to monitor hate and hostility in communities.

“It’s drawn police into an area that I don’t believe they wanted to be in,” he said. “Police have been caricatured that they wanted to be involved in this, but I haven’t met a copper who does.”

Under the plans, police forces will be instructed not to log “hate” incidents on crime databases and instead treat them only as “intelligence” reports.