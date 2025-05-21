Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Smith's avatar
Mark Smith
5h

Lots of talk. Zero action or accountability. I guess the congressman that dropped dead from turbo cancer missed the memo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alicia's avatar
Alicia
5h

It won’t take “great skill and effort to restore the public’s trust.” All they need to do is hold the guilty to account (I mean TRULY hold all of them to account) and you can try this: honesty. Right? Try just being truthful and transparent. That takes “great skill and effort” according to these people. Please! I thought that’s just how good Americans live their lives, truthfully; and how our govt is supposed to be transparent. Because what would you be hiding??????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture