This post is too long for email, so please go to my Substack to read the entire post at: merylnass.substack.com

This takes you to Sen. Schmitt’s long strings of tweets, from which I have culled the following information: https://x.com/Eric_Schmitt/status/1899826920419664131

This gives you a 2 minute video montage of Americans telling NATO, Munich Security Conference (spooks) and Europe how to use a “whole of society approach” to implement censorship—all of which is illegal under US law IMHO. These censorship mavens all need to go to jail so this does not happen again, IMHO. This was done using the following strategy: relabeling truth about COVID as disinformation.

https://x.com/Eric_Schmitt/status/1904208840591126863

I posted this chart, which Sen. Schmitt republished, several years ago when it first appeared—it is worth scrutinizing and saving. Please expand it on your device: