Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSenator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming." Meryl NassDec 04, 2024115Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4111Share115Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4111SharePreviousNext
Hillary got away with destroying evidence. No consequences… none. Why would these corrupt people listen to the threat?
THe moment Trump won the shredding began. I saw the trucks in front of the FBI almost immediately.
Nice letter but too late.