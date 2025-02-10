Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Ron Johnson, now chair of the Committee on Investigations, demands details from Zuck on Facebook's censorship re COVID vax injuriesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSenator Ron Johnson, now chair of the Committee on Investigations, demands details from Zuck on Facebook's censorship re COVID vax injuriesDue by February 18 and demands the names of all employees involved. Sen. RJ was unable to do this until the R's took the Senate and promised to do this as soon as he couldMeryl NassFeb 10, 2025158Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Ron Johnson, now chair of the Committee on Investigations, demands details from Zuck on Facebook's censorship re COVID vax injuriesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4016Sharehttps://docs.reclaimthenet.org/2025-02-04-Letter-Facebook-re-Censorship.pdf158Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterSenator Ron Johnson, now chair of the Committee on Investigations, demands details from Zuck on Facebook's censorship re COVID vax injuriesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4016SharePreviousNext
No better person to get to the bottom of this
Elections have consequences