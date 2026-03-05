Senators confirm what we already knew: voting along party lines, they revealed they do not want to bear any responsibility for voting either in favor or against a war of choice. 53-47
Only Rand Paul and John Fetterman voted with the other party.
I wasted over an hour watching the vote on this.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/04/us/politics/senate-trump-war-powers-iran.html
Republicans on Wednesday blocked a measure that would limit President Trump’s power to continue waging war against Iran without congressional authorization, turning back a bid by Democrats to insist that Congress weigh in on a sweeping and open-ended military campaign.
The 53-to-47 vote against taking up the measure was almost completely along party lines, reflecting a deep partisan divide on the Iran war as the Senate delivered the first clear test of congressional resolve since the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, Operation Epic Fury, began across Iran four days ago.
Senators Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, and Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, tried to force action on the measure. They invoked a provision of the 1973 War Powers Act, which requires that resolutions to terminate offensive hostilities be considered under expedited procedures.
Many Dems knew they could safety vote “Aye” despite the money they take from AIPAC, because the votes had already been counted by their leadership and they knew they would be outvoted. What a system.
forgive me if I've got this wrong.
(I don't think you're gonna strain your forgiveness muscle, actually).
This looks like the Republican members of Congress (who, as I understand, have been beating the drum for the Constitution) voting to bypass the Constitution, to award totalitarian power to a barely articulate cliché-spouting puppet for the central bank?
The United States Congress is utterly worthless, completely derelict in its constitutional duties. With exception of Ron Johnson, Rand Pail, and perhaps one or two others, the Senate is about as useless as a pile of dung. As for the House, the only one I respect is Thomas Massie, since MTG is now gone.