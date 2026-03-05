Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl's CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Steve Clougher
2h

forgive me if I've got this wrong.

(I don't think you're gonna strain your forgiveness muscle, actually).

This looks like the Republican members of Congress (who, as I understand, have been beating the drum for the Constitution) voting to bypass the Constitution, to award totalitarian power to a barely articulate cliché-spouting puppet for the central bank?

Gary Ogden
2h

The United States Congress is utterly worthless, completely derelict in its constitutional duties. With exception of Ron Johnson, Rand Pail, and perhaps one or two others, the Senate is about as useless as a pile of dung. As for the House, the only one I respect is Thomas Massie, since MTG is now gone.

