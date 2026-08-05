The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), is scheduled to vote on the contempt resolution on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 AM EDT. Assuming the committee votes in favor, the matter will be referred to the DOJ for prosecution. List of committee members below. The Senate Agriculture Committee is marking up (finalizing) its version of the Farm Bill tomorrow, before going on vacation. The Senate will not return to DC until the week of September 14, so you just may want to visit a local office until then. The Senate version proffered by Sen. Boozman includes dozens or hundreds of smaller bills, and several are discussed below. Here are some things you might want to weigh in on:

a) The PRIME Act (Massie’s bill to allow a pilot program in which up to 5 custom slaughterhouses designated by each state could process meat without federal inspection) was included in the House version of the Farm Bill, but removed by Senator Boozman (chairman) from the Senate Farm Bill version. Would you like it included?

b) The SAVE OUR BACON Act, (SOB Act) misnamed, gets rid of states’ ability to specify minimal space in which to raise pigs and calves. It was written by the pork industry to grow animals as cheaply and inhumanely as possible by preempting state regulation. It was included in the House version. It was omitted from the Senate version presented by chairman Boozman. If you want it kept out, as I do (allowing no amendment to the contrary) you should say so.

c) Senator Cory Booker has offered an amendment to the Farm Bill to overturn the Supreme Court’s terrible glyphosate decision. It would amend the law on pesticide regulation (FIFRA) to bring back the ability of states to regulate pesticides and reverse problems in the House version of the bill, such as one that delays EPA review of glyphosate and many other pesticides for 5 more years—leaving in place labels that claim they are safe, based on fraudulent reviews from over 30 years ago. I love this amendment.

d). Elizabeth Kucinich has written about many more aspects of the Farm Bill you may be interested in here:

She has listed the most important Ag committee members below. I will follow this with a list of the entire committee.

Senator John Boozman (R-AR) — Committee Chairman: (202) 224-4843 Holds the gavel and drafts the core bill text; needs to hear firm, direct opposition to chemical liability shields.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) — Ranking Member: (202) 224-3244 Top Democrat on the committee; must hear from constituents to hold a unified line behind Booker’s public health amendments.

Senator John Thune (R-SD) — Senate Majority Leader: (202) 224-2321 Top Senate Republican; holds immense leverage over floor scheduling and conservative farm-state votes.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) — Senate Democratic Whip: (202) 224-2152 Responsible for whipping Democratic votes to ensure no caucus members cross over on toxic deregulatory riders.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-3744 A frequent, outspoken critic of corporate ag monopolies; prime target for protecting independent family farm legal rights.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) — Rural Development Subcommittee Chair: (202) 224-3254 Represents major agricultural interests with key oversight over rural economic stability and soil health.

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4835 Key swing vote for independent livestock producers and Midwestern row-crop conservation.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) — Ag Appropriations Powerhouse & National Voice: (202) 224-4451 Controls USDA/FDA funding budgets on Ag Appropriations and holds immense political influence; vital for mobilizing colleagues behind Booker’s health and food safety amendments.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4254 Pivotal vote on defending SNAP access, regional food networks, and standing up to corporate agribusiness.

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4822 Represents a major agricultural state with diverse specialty crops and regional food hub priorities.

Full list:

Majority (Republican)

John Boozman (Chair)Arkansas(202) 224-2353

Mitch McConnellKentucky(202) 224-2541

John HoevenNorth Dakota(202) 224-2551

Joni ErnstIowa(202) 224-3254

Cindy Hyde-SmithMississippi(202) 224-5054

Roger MarshallKansas(202) 224-4774

Tommy TubervilleAlabama(202) 224-4124

Jim JusticeWest Virginia(202) 224-6472

Chuck GrassleyIowa(202) 224-3744

John ThuneSouth Dakota(202) 224-2321

Deb FischerNebraska(202) 224-6551

Jerry MoranKansas(202) 224-6521

Minority (Democrat)

Amy Klobuchar (Ranking Member)Minnesota(202) 224-3244

Michael BennetColorado(202) 224-5852

Tina SmithMinnesota(202) 224-5641

Dick DurbinIllinois(202) 224-2152

Cory BookerNew Jersey(202) 224-3224

Ben Ray LujánNew Mexico(202) 224-6621

Raphael WarnockGeorgia(202) 224-3643

Peter WelchVermont(202) 224-4242

John FettermanPennsylvania(202) 224-4254

Adam SchiffCalifornia(202) 224-3841

Elissa SlotkinMichigan(202) 224-6221