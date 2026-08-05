Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Fauci vote will be 8 to 7. I bet!

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OnlytheTruth's avatar
OnlytheTruth
3h

It seems there is a lot going on all at once for us to deal with, I just found this petition to contact our Senators about the Bill with a push to support independent and regenerative farming and not corporations. There is also a similar fight going on for the Amish who are being forced to submit not just with regards to their property but on the topic of vaccines that I am sure you are also aware and have talked about. Elizabeth and Dennis Kucinich as you mention have also posted on Substack on this issue. https://farmaction.us/tell-congress-protect-family-farmers-not-corporations/

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