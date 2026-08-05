Several important items you should know about that will be voted on in Senate committees **tomorrow**--Need Calls TODAY/tonight
Fickle Fauci and Food and Farms. Do you want to let your Senators know how you feel?
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), chaired by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), is scheduled to vote on the contempt resolution on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 AM EDT. Assuming the committee votes in favor, the matter will be referred to the DOJ for prosecution. List of committee members below.
The Senate Agriculture Committee is marking up (finalizing) its version of the Farm Bill tomorrow, before going on vacation. The Senate will not return to DC until the week of September 14, so you just may want to visit a local office until then. The Senate version proffered by Sen. Boozman includes dozens or hundreds of smaller bills, and several are discussed below. Here are some things you might want to weigh in on:
a) The PRIME Act (Massie’s bill to allow a pilot program in which up to 5 custom slaughterhouses designated by each state could process meat without federal inspection) was included in the House version of the Farm Bill, but removed by Senator Boozman (chairman) from the Senate Farm Bill version. Would you like it included?
b) The SAVE OUR BACON Act, (SOB Act) misnamed, gets rid of states’ ability to specify minimal space in which to raise pigs and calves. It was written by the pork industry to grow animals as cheaply and inhumanely as possible by preempting state regulation. It was included in the House version. It was omitted from the Senate version presented by chairman Boozman. If you want it kept out, as I do (allowing no amendment to the contrary) you should say so.
c) Senator Cory Booker has offered an amendment to the Farm Bill to overturn the Supreme Court’s terrible glyphosate decision. It would amend the law on pesticide regulation (FIFRA) to bring back the ability of states to regulate pesticides and reverse problems in the House version of the bill, such as one that delays EPA review of glyphosate and many other pesticides for 5 more years—leaving in place labels that claim they are safe, based on fraudulent reviews from over 30 years ago. I love this amendment.
d). Elizabeth Kucinich has written about many more aspects of the Farm Bill you may be interested in here:
She has listed the most important Ag committee members below. I will follow this with a list of the entire committee.
Senator John Boozman (R-AR) — Committee Chairman: (202) 224-4843
Holds the gavel and drafts the core bill text; needs to hear firm, direct opposition to chemical liability shields.
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) — Ranking Member: (202) 224-3244
Top Democrat on the committee; must hear from constituents to hold a unified line behind Booker’s public health amendments.
Senator John Thune (R-SD) — Senate Majority Leader: (202) 224-2321
Top Senate Republican; holds immense leverage over floor scheduling and conservative farm-state votes.
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) — Senate Democratic Whip: (202) 224-2152
Responsible for whipping Democratic votes to ensure no caucus members cross over on toxic deregulatory riders.
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-3744
A frequent, outspoken critic of corporate ag monopolies; prime target for protecting independent family farm legal rights.
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) — Rural Development Subcommittee Chair:
(202) 224-3254
Represents major agricultural interests with key oversight over rural economic stability and soil health.
Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4835
Key swing vote for independent livestock producers and Midwestern row-crop conservation.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) —
Ag Appropriations Powerhouse & National Voice: (202) 224-4451
Controls USDA/FDA funding budgets on Ag Appropriations and holds immense political influence; vital for mobilizing colleagues behind Booker’s health and food safety amendments.
Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4254
Pivotal vote on defending SNAP access, regional food networks, and standing up to corporate agribusiness.
Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) — Senior Ag Member: (202) 224-4822
Represents a major agricultural state with diverse specialty crops and regional food hub priorities.
Full list:
Majority (Republican)
John Boozman (Chair)Arkansas(202) 224-2353
Mitch McConnellKentucky(202) 224-2541
John HoevenNorth Dakota(202) 224-2551
Joni ErnstIowa(202) 224-3254
Cindy Hyde-SmithMississippi(202) 224-5054
Roger MarshallKansas(202) 224-4774
Tommy TubervilleAlabama(202) 224-4124
Jim JusticeWest Virginia(202) 224-6472
Chuck GrassleyIowa(202) 224-3744
John ThuneSouth Dakota(202) 224-2321
Deb FischerNebraska(202) 224-6551
Jerry MoranKansas(202) 224-6521
Minority (Democrat)
Amy Klobuchar (Ranking Member)Minnesota(202) 224-3244
Michael BennetColorado(202) 224-5852
Tina SmithMinnesota(202) 224-5641
Dick DurbinIllinois(202) 224-2152
Cory BookerNew Jersey(202) 224-3224
Ben Ray LujánNew Mexico(202) 224-6621
Raphael WarnockGeorgia(202) 224-3643
Peter WelchVermont(202) 224-4242
John FettermanPennsylvania(202) 224-4254
Adam SchiffCalifornia(202) 224-3841
Elissa SlotkinMichigan(202) 224-6221
Fauci vote will be 8 to 7. I bet!
It seems there is a lot going on all at once for us to deal with, I just found this petition to contact our Senators about the Bill with a push to support independent and regenerative farming and not corporations. There is also a similar fight going on for the Amish who are being forced to submit not just with regards to their property but on the topic of vaccines that I am sure you are also aware and have talked about. Elizabeth and Dennis Kucinich as you mention have also posted on Substack on this issue. https://farmaction.us/tell-congress-protect-family-farmers-not-corporations/