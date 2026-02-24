Trump’s modus operandi of threats and massive sabre-rattling have gotten him nowhere with Iran. Or maybe a very tiny movement occurred. But yesterday the major newspapers all carried (leaked) reports of how the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Caine, advised Trump against an attack.

An attack would be insane, of course, leading the US into a prolonged war against an enemy that is not afraid to die, and that has already seen the US-Israel assassinate most of its top leaders last year, and has had lots of time to prepare for whatever comes. And Iran has powerful assistance from Russia and China, who understand the US goal is for them to be next.

From Larry Johnson:

… there are two other key indicators that are not yet lighting up, which would signal an attack is imminent — i.e., NOTAMS and US embassies ordering some or all of its employees to depart the country. As of February 23, only US Embassy Beirut has ordered non-essential employees to depart, while the US embassies in the Gulf states remain intact…. As you can see, Germany is the only one recommending, not WARNING, German operators to steer clear of Tehran.

From Mark Wauck:

Meanwhile, the US is stripping much of its missile defenses around the world pretty bare, which tells you how concerned they are. It’s a situation that can’t go on indefinitely, from the military’s standpoint. The CIA, on the other hand, which handles clandestine sabotage and insurgent networks in Iran, thinks they can pull it off. From the political side, Veep Vance and Tulsi are telling Trump: Do this, and you can write off your presidency.

Meeantime, CNN says Trump is polling worse than any president since such polls began. But Trump says the polls are fake and he is immensely popular.

Dream on, Mr. President.

The youth in Israel and the US don’t want this war, and many in Israel are marching, refusing to join the IDF and participate in genocide.

Seamen and women on the $13 Billion USS Gerald R. Ford have had enough. Most of the toilets do not work. It is claimed that seamen are putting articles of clothing down the toilets to plug up the works. It is further said that the toilet issues cannot be fixed at sea, and the onboard plumbers say they just keep having to deal with more plugging by the crew.

Their deployment began in June, they should have gotten home by now, but with the Venezuela attack and now Iran, their deployment has twice been extended. They don’t want to die for Israel, and this seems like a means of protest they can do without consequences.

The US’s largest aircraft carrier reached Crete yesterday.

The problem did not just start: it was reported in Navy Times a month ago:

NPR also reportedly obtained copies of emails that showed there were 205 breakdowns with the toilets over a span of four days. One of the emails placed the onus on sailors and said they were mistreating and destroying the sewage system. Carter confirmed to Military Times in an emailed statement that the Ford averaged about one maintenance call per day and that those calls were often the result of “improper materials being introduced to the system.”

Finally, the price of gold rose about 2% yesterday, but dropped about 1.5% this morning. If the market expected an imminent war, gold would have continued to rise, imho.

It looks like our unpredictable president has been walked off the ledge. Oh if we had a Congress that was willing and able to take the reins on wars….. But we seem to have avoided this catastrophe, at least for now. Can someone please revoke Netanyahu’s visa to the US, or better yet, finish his corruption trial and lock him up?