Several readers asked whether buying gardening "inputs" labeled as safe for organic gardens were trustworthy. Here is what Eliot Coleman has to say about that.
PS: I do not know whether the OMRI label can be trusted, or not--but many organic inputs claim to be fine even without any certification
I just found Eliot Coleman’s latest book and noted that his preface addressed this question. Like me, he is very skeptical of the claims that products are “organic” or approved for organic growers.
After nearly 50 years of organic farming and gardening, I've never bought anything to amend the soil here. I never till the soil.. I use animals, legumes, cover crops, biochar, and Hügelkultue to increase fertility. I can sink a shovel into the soil here with my bare feet.
One of the natural, but not organic, farm market growers in the Northern Virginia area was Chip and Susan Planck of Purcellville (now retired). Their interns would squash beetle pests btw. their fingers on growing produce, rather than use pesticide.
One of the Plancks' mantras was: "Microbes in soil eat first". In corporate farms in the Midwest USA, soil microbes are routinely killed by pesticide application every growing season. Planck daughter Nina wrote "Real Food" about what she and her brother learned, growing up on wonderful home-grown vegetables, including drinking raw milk from their cow. Book is still in print in a new edition.