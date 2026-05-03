Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
4h

After nearly 50 years of organic farming and gardening, I've never bought anything to amend the soil here. I never till the soil.. I use animals, legumes, cover crops, biochar, and Hügelkultue to increase fertility. I can sink a shovel into the soil here with my bare feet.

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Retired Medical-Tech Writer's avatar
Retired Medical-Tech Writer
4hEdited

One of the natural, but not organic, farm market growers in the Northern Virginia area was Chip and Susan Planck of Purcellville (now retired). Their interns would squash beetle pests btw. their fingers on growing produce, rather than use pesticide.

One of the Plancks' mantras was: "Microbes in soil eat first". In corporate farms in the Midwest USA, soil microbes are routinely killed by pesticide application every growing season. Planck daughter Nina wrote "Real Food" about what she and her brother learned, growing up on wonderful home-grown vegetables, including drinking raw milk from their cow. Book is still in print in a new edition.

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